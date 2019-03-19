शहर चुनें

चुनाव आयोग ने महाराष्ट्र और तमिलनाडु के लिए विशेष व्यय पर्यवेक्षक किया नियुक्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 09:57 PM IST
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग
लोकसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर स्वच्छ मतदान को लेकर चुनाव आयोग ने मंगलवार को अहम कदम उठाया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, आयोग ने शैलेंद्र हांडा महाराष्ट्र और मधु महाजन को तमिलनाडु का विशेष व्यय पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया है। 
2019 lok sabha elections election commission of india election maharashtra tamil nadu indian administrative service election commission sunil arora चुनाव आयोग 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

