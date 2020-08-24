शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal suggested making dashboard for NIOS

शिक्षा मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल ने दिया NIOS के लिए डैशबोर्ड बनाने का सुझाव दिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 08:13 PM IST
रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक (केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री)
रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक (केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री) - फोटो : social media

केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने आज NIOS (नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ ओपन स्कूलिंग) की विभिन्न गतिविधियों की समीक्षा की और एक डैशबोर्ड बनाने का सुझाव दिया। इसमें पूरे देश के सभी केंद्रों की विस्तृत जानकारी और संपर्क शामिल करने का सुझाव दिया गया।
nios ramesh pokhriyal nishank रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ ओपन स्कूलिंग national institute of schooling

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited