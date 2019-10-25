मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामला: कांग्रेस नेता शिवकुमार को जमानत से ईडी खफा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया

Enforcement Directorate (ED) files an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, arrested in connection with a money-laundering case being probed by the ED. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Ehf4vc9Gkw— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
Haryana में सरकार बनाने को लेकर हलचल तेज होती जा रही है। राज्य के CM Manohar Lal Khattar ने अपनी सरकार बनाने का दावा करते हुए कहा कि आप वो सरकार बनाने को लेकर बेहद आशांवित हैं और जल्द ही सरकार बनाने को लेकर वो जानकारी देंगे।
25 अक्टूबर 2019