ED files appeal in Supreme Court against granting bail Congress leader DK Shivakumar

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामला: कांग्रेस नेता शिवकुमार को जमानत से ईडी खफा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 02:55 PM IST
डी के शिवकुमार
डी के शिवकुमार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार को जमानत दिए जाने से खफा है। इसी के चलते ईडी ने शुक्रवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में इस आदेश के खिलाफ अपील दायर कर दी। बता दें कि मामले में कांग्रेस नेता शिवकुमार को दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने जमानत दे दी थी।
एम एल खट्टर
India News

Haryana Election Result: मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर बोले, ‘हम बनाने जा रहे हैं सरकार’

Haryana में सरकार बनाने को लेकर हलचल तेज होती जा रही है। राज्य के CM Manohar Lal Khattar ने अपनी सरकार बनाने का दावा करते हुए कहा कि आप वो सरकार बनाने को लेकर बेहद आशांवित हैं और जल्द ही सरकार बनाने को लेकर वो जानकारी देंगे।

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पी चिदंबरम
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामलाः जेल में मनेगी चिदंबरम की दिवाली, सीबीआई ने भी दाखिल की समीक्षा याचिका

25 अक्टूबर 2019

दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होते मनोहरलाल खट्टर
India News

नतीजों के बाद पहली बार दिखे सीएम खट्टर, शीर्ष नेतृत्व से मुलाकात के लिए दिल्ली पहुंचे

25 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा भाजपा प्रभारी अनिल जैन
India News

भाजपा कल चुनेगी विधायक दल का नेता, हरियाणा प्रभारी बोले- सरकार बनाने को राज्यपाल से मिलेंगे

25 अक्टूबर 2019

आदित्य ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कई दशकों बाद महाराष्ट्र में एक ही व्यक्ति दूसरी बार संभालेगा सीएम की कुर्सी

25 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

केरल: इंडियन यूनियन मुस्लिम लीग के कार्यकर्ता की हत्या, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला

25 अक्टूबर 2019

गोपाल कांडा
India News

हरियाणा: भाजपा के पाले में गोपाल कांडा, बोले- मेरी रगों में बह रहा संघ का 'रक्त'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

उमा भारती (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गोपाल कांडा के समर्थन पर भड़कीं उमा भारती, बोलीं- हम नैतिकता को ना भूलें

25 अक्टूबर 2019

दीपेन्द्र हुड्डा
India News

Haryana Election Result: दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा का आरोप- निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों पर दबाव बना रही BJP

25 अक्टूबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुजफ्फर इकबाल खान ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल किया हस्तक्षेप आवेदन

25 अक्टूबर 2019

