ED, CBI, IT के बाद PNB पर CVC का शिकंजा, वित्त मंत्रालय के अधिकारी भी रडार पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 02:40 PM IST
ED CBI and IT Department Punjab National Bank fraud case CVC summoned the PNB management
nirav modi
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक और नीरव मोदी का घोटाला उजागर होने के बाद केंद्रीय सतर्कता आयोग, वित्त मंत्रालय के कुछ अधिकारियों और बैंक के अधिकारियों पर शिकंजा कसने जा रहा है। अभी तक प्रवर्तन निदेशालय, सीबीआई और इनकम टैक्स विभाग इस मामले की जांच में शामिल था। अब केंद्रीय सतर्कता आयोग (सीवीसी) भी जांच में शामिल हो गया है। आयोग ने पीएनबी तथा वित्त मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों को समन जारी कर कहा है वह 19 फरवरी से पहले आयोग के सामने पेश हों।
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने सूत्रों के हवाले से खबर दी है कि बैंक के एमडी और सीईओ सुनील मेहता सोमवार को 11 बजे सीवीसी में पेश होंगे। उनके साथ पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के मुख्य सतर्कता अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहेंगे। वहीं वित्त मंत्रालय की ओर से विभाग के अतिरिक्त सचिव पहुंचेंगे।

सूत्रों ने यह भी बताया कि बैंक के सतर्कता अधिकारी सीवीसी को एक प्रेजेंटेशन के जरिये यह समझाएंगे कि कैसे पूरे घोटाले को अंजाम दिया गया। सीवीसी के सामने जाने से पहले पीएनबी के मुख्य अधिकारियों की वीडियों कांफ्रेंसिंग भी की। सोमवार को बैंक अधिकारियों से मीटिंग के बाद सीवीसी भी जरूरी कार्रवाई करेगा। 
वहीं शनिवार देर शाम इंडियन बैंकिंग एसोसिएशन ने  मुंबई हेडक्वार्टस में सार्वजनिक बैंकों के मुखिया की एक  बैठक  बुलाई है।  यह बैठक वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिग के जरिये की जाएगी। 



 
central vigilance commission punjab national bank finance ministry

