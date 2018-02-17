वहीं शनिवार देर शाम इंडियन बैंकिंग एसोसिएशन ने मुंबई हेडक्वार्टस में सार्वजनिक बैंकों के मुखिया की एक बैठक बुलाई है। यह बैठक वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिग के जरिये की जाएगी।

Indian Banking Association will hold meeting with Chiefs of all the PSU banks through video conferencing from its headquarters in Mumbai later today: Sources #PNBFraudCase