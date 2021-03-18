शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   ED attaches immovable asset of TMC leader Vinay Mishra and Vikas Mishra in Cattle Smuggling case

मवेशी तस्करी मामला: तृणमूल नेता के खिलाफ ईडी की कार्रवाई, अचल संपत्ति जब्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Thu, 18 Mar 2021 06:19 PM IST
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने (ईडी) गुरुवार को कोलकाता में तृणमूल कांग्रेस के एक नेता और उनके भाई के खिलाफ कोलकाता में मवेशी तस्करी मामले में कार्रवाई की। ईडी ने बताया कि उसने मवेशी तस्करी मामले में धन शोधन निरोधक अधिनियम (पीएमएलए) के तहत कार्रवाई करते हुए तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेता विनय मिश्रा और उनके भाई विकास मिश्रा की अचल संपत्तियां जब्त की हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

