Tamil Nadu: आय से अधिक संपत्ति को लेकर मुसीबत में घिरे AIADMK के पूर्व विधायक, विजिलेंस ने किया केस दर्ज

सतर्कता और भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक निदेशालय (डीवीएसी) तमिलनाडु में बड़े स्तर पर तलाशी अभियान चला रहा है। इसी क्रम में, ऑल इंडिया अन्ना द्रविड़ मुनेत्र कड़गम (एआईएडीएमके) के एक पूर्व विधायक परेशानियों से घिर गए हैं। उनके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है।
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against former AIADMK MLA Sathyanarayanan Bakthavatchalam for possession of disproportionate assets.
(Visuals from Vadapalani) https://t.co/GDobOl1jJF pic.twitter.com/YvEOvR4in5— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023
