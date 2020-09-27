शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   drugs case live updates NCB seize mobile phones of deepika shraddha sara karishma rakul simone jaya

ड्रग्स मामले में और हो सकते हैं कई बड़े खुलासे, दीपिका, श्रद्धा और सारा अली का फोन जब्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 27 Sep 2020 10:09 AM IST
विज्ञापन
दीपिका पादुकोण-श्रद्धा कपूर-सारा अली खान (फाइल फोटो)
दीपिका पादुकोण-श्रद्धा कपूर-सारा अली खान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
ड्रग्स मामले में अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण, सारा अली खान, श्रद्धा कपूर, रकुलप्रीत सिंह का नाम आने के बाद नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो ने जांच तेज कर दी है। शनिवार का दिन सारा, श्रद्धा और दीपिका के लिए काफी मुश्किल रहा। शनिवार को तीनों से एनसीबी ने ड्रग्स मामले को लेकर पूछताछ की। वहीं अब ब्यूरो ने दीपिका पादुकोण, श्रद्धा कपूर, सारा अली खान, करिश्मा प्रकाश, रकुलप्रीत सिंह, सिमोन खंबाटा और जया शाह के मोबाइल फोन जब्त कर लिए हैं।
विज्ञापन

 
 
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
drugs case narcotics control bureau deepika padukone sara ali khan shraddha kapoor

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जसवंत सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वाजपेयी सरकार में मंत्री रहे जसवंत सिंह का निधन, पीएम बोले- पूरी लगन के साथ की देश सेवा

27 सितंबर 2020

दूरदर्शन के कार्यक्रम
Television

'जंगल जंगल बात चली है' से लेकर 'अलिफ लैला' तक, दूरदर्शन के धारावाहिकों के टाइटल ट्रैक आज भी हैं पसंदीदा

27 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देह व्यापार अपराध नहीं, किसी भी वयस्क महिला को अपना पेशा चुनने का अधिकार: बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट

27 सितंबर 2020

दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

NCB की साढ़े पांच घंटे की पूछताछ में टूट गईं दीपिका पादुकोण, ड्रग्स लेने के सवाल पर दिया ऐसा जवाब

27 सितंबर 2020

आविष्कार
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: राजेश खन्ना के डूबते करियर को इस फिल्म ने दिया सबसे बड़ा सहारा, जीता फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड

27 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
कोलकाता नाईट राइडर्स
Cricket News

IPL 2020: इन पांच खिलाड़ियों के दम पर KKR को मिली पहली जीत, हैदराबाद को दी मात

27 सितंबर 2020

टिया बायपेयी
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड का ड्रग्स कनेक्शन देख इस अभिनेत्री ने कराया ड्रग टेस्ट, सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की रिपोर्ट्स

27 सितंबर 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी -अमित शाह (file photo)
India News

पहले शिवसेना अब अकाली दल, क्या दरकने लगा है एनडीए का किला?

27 सितंबर 2020

रकुल प्रीत सिंह
Bollywood

रकुल प्रीत सिंह ने किया दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का रुख, मीडिया ट्रायल से हुईं परेशान

26 सितंबर 2020

शिरोमणि अकाली दल की बैठक
India News

कृषि विधेयकों का विरोध: राजग से अलग हुआ अकाली दल, सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने किया एलान

26 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited