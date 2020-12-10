दुश्मनों के छक्के छुड़ाने को तैयार प्रोटेक्टिव कार्बाइन, अंतिम परीक्षण सफल रहा

DRDO-designed 5.56x30 mm Protective Carbine has successfully undergone the final phase of user trials on 7th December, meeting all the parameters. This has paved the way for induction into the services: Ministry of Defence pic.twitter.com/jsBtTp9QIB— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020
This was the last leg of trials in a series of user trials carried out in extreme temperature conditions in summer and high altitudes in winter. Joint Venture Protective Carbine has successfully met stringent performance criteria of reliability & accuracy: Ministry of Defence https://t.co/ZLlr3Kto7o— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020
