दुश्मनों के छक्के छुड़ाने को तैयार प्रोटेक्टिव कार्बाइन, अंतिम परीक्षण सफल रहा

रक्षा अनुसंधान एवं विकास संगठन (डीआरडीओ) द्वारा तैयार की गई 5.56x30 मिमी प्रोटेक्टिव कार्बाइन का सफलतापूर्वक अंतिम परीक्षण कर लिया गया है। अब यह दुश्मनों के छक्के छुड़ाने के लिए तैयार है। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने गुरुवार को बताया कि डीआरडीओ द्वारा तैयार की गई 5.56x30 मिमी प्रोटेक्टिव कार्बाइन का 7 दिसंबर को सफलता पूर्वक अंतिम परीक्षण कर लिया गया है। अब यह इस्तेमाल के लिए सुरक्षाकर्मियों को सौंपी जाएगी।

DRDO-designed 5.56x30 mm Protective Carbine has successfully undergone the final phase of user trials on 7th December, meeting all the parameters. This has paved the way for induction into the services: Ministry of Defence pic.twitter.com/jsBtTp9QIB

This was the last leg of trials in a series of user trials carried out in extreme temperature conditions in summer and high altitudes in winter. Joint Venture Protective Carbine has successfully met stringent performance criteria of reliability & accuracy: Ministry of Defence https://t.co/ZLlr3Kto7o