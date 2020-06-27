हर्षवर्धन की अध्यक्षता में मंत्रियों की हुई बैठक, मंत्री ने कहा- 58 प्रतिशत हुई ठीक होने की दर

Our recovery rate has gone above 58% and around 3 lakh people have recovered from #COVID19. Our mortality/fatality rate is near 3% which is very less. Our doubling rate has come down to near 19 days, which was 3 days before the lockdown: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan https://t.co/IzcrOuyxo8 pic.twitter.com/URziBpE3Zo— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020
