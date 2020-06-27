शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Dr Harsh Vardhan says recovery rate has gone above 58 percent, doubling rate come down to 19 days

हर्षवर्धन की अध्यक्षता में मंत्रियों की हुई बैठक, मंत्री ने कहा- 58 प्रतिशत हुई ठीक होने की दर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 01:55 PM IST
डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन
डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
कोविड-19 पर केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन की अध्यक्षता में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए मंत्रियों के समूह की बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर और केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी भी मौजूद थे। बैठक में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि हमारी ठीक होने की दर 58 प्रतिशत से ऊपर पहुंच गई है और लगभग तीन लाख लोग कोविड-19 से ठीक हो गए हैं। हमारी मृत्यु दर 3 प्रतिशत के पास है जो बहुत कम है। हमारी डबलिंग दर (मामले दोगुने होने की दर) कम होकर 19 दिनों के करीब हो गई है, जो लॉकडाउन से पहले तीन दिन थी।
dr harshvardhan s jaishankar coronavirus doubling rate group of ministers

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

