Home ›   India News ›   Dr. Harsh Vardhan said: Central government announced a grant of 120 million US dollar for Kovid-19 vaccine research

केंद्र सरकार ने कोविड-19 वैक्सीन अनुसंधान के लिए 120 मिलियन यूएस डॉलर के अनुदान की घोषणा की: डॉ. हर्षवर्धन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Nov 2020 04:58 AM IST
डॉ. हर्षवर्धन
डॉ. हर्षवर्धन - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने आठवें ब्रिक्स एसटीआई मंत्रिस्तरीय बैठक में कहा कि हमारी सरकार ने कोविड-19 वैक्सीन अनुसंधान के लिए 120 मिलियन यूएस डॉलर की अनुदान की घोषणा की है। यह अनुदान वैक्सीन की वास्तविक लागत और उसके वितरण खर्चों को कवर नहीं करता है जो वैक्सीन के रूप में और अब उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।
india news national dr. harsh vardhan 8the brics sti ministrial meeting covid-19 coronavirus corona vaccine corona vaccine news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

