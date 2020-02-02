शहर चुनें

DMK President MK Stalin holds a signature campaign against CAA in Tamilnadu

सीएए: डीएमके नेता स्टालिन ने चलाया हस्ताक्षर अभियान, बजट को बताया अमीरों को राहत देने वाला

चेन्नई Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 11:20 AM IST
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ विरोध-प्रदर्शन का दौर थमता नजर नहीं आ रहा है। डीएमके अध्यक्ष एमके स्टालिन द्वारा चेन्नई में सीएए के खिलाफ हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाया है।
एमके स्टालिन ने बताया कि डीएमके और उसके सहयोगियों ने दो फरवरी से आठ फरवरी तक सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर के खिलाफ तमिलनाडु में एक हस्ताक्षर अभियान आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि ये सभी हस्ताक्षर राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद को सौंपे जाएंगे।
 

एमके स्टालिन ने चेन्नई में शनिवार को पेश किए गए बजट पर कहा कि इस बजट में गरीब और पिछड़े लोगों के लिए कुछ भी नहीं है, बल्कि यह एक बयान की तरह था जो अमीरों को रियायत देने के लिए पढ़ा गया  इस बजट में गरीबों और दलितों के कल्याण या बेरोजगारी की समस्या के समाधान के लिए कुछ भी नहीं है।
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

