सीएए: डीएमके नेता स्टालिन ने चलाया हस्ताक्षर अभियान, बजट को बताया अमीरों को राहत देने वाला

DMK President MK Stalin: DMK & its allies have decided to hold a signature campaign in Tamil Nadu against CAA, NRC and NPR from February 2 to February 8. It has been decided that the signatures will be handed over to President Ram Nath Kovind. https://t.co/oW3TQZpuci pic.twitter.com/a5Sgo9egA6

DMK President MK Stalin in Chennai: #Budget2020 does not have anything for poor&backward people, rather it was like a statement read out for concession for the rich. It has nothing for the welfare of poor&downtrodden or to resolve the problem of unemployment. pic.twitter.com/Z3Q5phoai8