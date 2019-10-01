अभी तिहाड़ में ही रहेंगे डीके शिवकुमार, ईडी को मिली जेल में पूछताछ की अनुमति

A Delhi Court extends the judicial custody of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar till 15th October in a money laundering case. Court has also allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to further interrogate him on 4th and 5th October in Tihar jail. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/0aLNxRlD0F— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019
भारत के पूर्व दिग्गज क्रिकेटर और भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया जिसमें श्रीलंकाई खिलाड़ियों को मुहैया कराई गई सुरक्षा का हाल दिख रहा है। साथ ही गौतम गंभीर ने इस वीडियो के बहाने पाकिस्तान पर तंज भी कसा।
1 अक्टूबर 2019