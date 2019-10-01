शहर चुनें

DK Shivakumar produced before Special Judge at Rouse Avenue Court at end of his ED judicial custody

अभी तिहाड़ में ही रहेंगे डीके शिवकुमार, ईडी को मिली जेल में पूछताछ की अनुमति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 02:55 PM IST
डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
कर्नाटक कांग्रेस के कद्दावर नेता और पूर्व मंत्री डीके शिवकुमार को मंगलवार को दिल्ली में राउज एवेन्यू अदालत में विशेष न्यायाधीश के सामने पेश किया गया। जहां ईडी ने शिवकुमार की न्यायिक हिरासत बढ़ाए जाने की अपील की और उनसे तिहाड़ जेल में पूछताछ करने की अनुमति मांगी। 
विशेष न्यायाधीश ने ईडी की दोनों मांगें मानते हुए शिवकुमार की न्यायिक हिरासत 15 अक्तूबर तक के लिए बढ़ा दी है और जांच एजेंसी को उनसे चार और पांच अक्तूबर को तिहाड़ में जाकर पूछताछ की अनुमति दे दी है। शिवकुमार की एक अक्तूबर को न्यायिक हिरासत की अवधि समाप्त हो रही थी जिसके कारण उन्हें अदालत में पेश किया गया।
 


 इससे पहले 30 सितंबर को अदालत ने ईडी से जमानत याचिका पर अपना जवाब और स्थिति रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने को कहा था। शिवकुमार ने उन्हें जमानत दिए जाने से इनकार करने वाली निचली अदालत के आदेश को उच्च न्यायालय में चुनौती दी हुई है। 
dk shivakumar money laundering delhi court
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

