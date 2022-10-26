Maharashtra: दिवाली की रात शख्स को सूझी शरारत, उल्हासनगर में अपार्टमेंट की ओर रुख कर छोड़े रॉकेट

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे जिले के उल्हासनगर में दिवाली की रात एक शरारती व्यक्ति ने एक आवासीय बहुमंजिला इमारत की ओर रुख करते हुए कई रॉकेट दागे। इससे अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाले लोग दहशत में आ गए। पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।
#Viral | #Ulhasnagar police is on the lookout for this unidentified youth, who is spreading terror by firing #firecracker rockets targeting flats in buildings. Case u/s 285, 286, 336 of IPC registered following his video going viral on #Instagram.— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 24, 2022
Via-@Mumbaikhabar9 pic.twitter.com/kL52jChelW
