दिलीप घोष का ममता पर हमला, बोले - शुभेंदु अधिकारी से ज्यादा नंदीग्राम को कौन जानता है?

Who knows Nandigram better than Suvendu? It is in his hands. If he has said it, he might do it as well: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Suvendu Adhikari's remark https://t.co/iMMHxootYG pic.twitter.com/F0PVFjLL41

Violent politics will continue under TMC rule. They have tactics to stop BJP but it weakened with time. We will bring in a change in WB. As development is inching closer, they're getting uneasy & doing this. We reduced TMC to half in '19 & will wipe them out in 2021: WB BJP chief https://t.co/ODCWfcZAoJ pic.twitter.com/tHIGH0S0Ma