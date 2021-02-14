दिलीप घोष का टीएमसी पर हमला, कहा- हम बंगाल में बदलाव लाने के लिए तैयार हैं

TMC has understood that it can't win against BJP if it fights alone. They all (Congress, Left & TMC) should fight together. We're ready to fight in Bengal&bring change: West Bengal BJP pres Dilip Ghosh on TMC MP Tapas Roy's remark 'Onda TMC MLA will join Congress&Left procession' pic.twitter.com/DWesHOxaaN— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.