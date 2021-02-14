शहर चुनें

दिलीप घोष का टीएमसी पर हमला, कहा- हम बंगाल में बदलाव लाने के लिए तैयार हैं

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Sun, 14 Feb 2021 03:28 PM IST
दिलीप घोष (फाइल फोटो)
दिलीप घोष (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)

ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल में इस साल विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाले हैं। इससे पहले राज्य में चुनावीय सरगर्मी बढ़ती जा रही है। सत्तारूढ़ तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के कई नेता पार्टी छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हो रहे हैं। इसी बीच पश्चिम बंगाल के भाजपा प्रमुख दिलीप घोष ने कहा कि हम बंगाल में बदलाव लाने के लिए तैयार हैं। 
टीएमसी सांसद तापस रॉय की टिप्पणी पर पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष ने कहा, 'टीएमसी समझ गई है कि अगर वह अकेले लड़ती है तो वह भाजपा के खिलाफ नहीं जीत सकती है। उन्हें (कांग्रेस, वाम और टीएमसी) सभी को एक साथ लड़ना चाहिए। हम बंगाल में लड़ने और बदलाव लाने के लिए तैयार हैं।'


 

india news national dilip ghosh mamata banerjee congress trinamool congress

