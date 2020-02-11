शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक में मंत्रियों को विभागों का बंटवारा, रमेश को मिला मनचाहा सिंचाई मंत्रालय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 04:53 AM IST
बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो)
बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल हुए दस नए मंत्रियों को सोमवार को विभागों का आवंटन कर दिया। एसटी सोमशेखर को सहकारिता मंत्री और शिवराम हेब्बर को श्रम मंत्रालय मिला है। बीसी पाटिल को वन मंत्रालय और रमेश जरकिहोली को जल मंत्रालय दिया गया है।
श्रीमंत पाटिल को टेक्सटाइल, डॉक्टर सुधाकर को मेडिकल, नारायण गौड़ा को बागवानी, ब्यारथी बासवराज को शहरी विकास, गोपालैया को लघु उद्योग, आनंद सिंह को खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति मंत्रालय सौंपा गया है।



कर्नाटक में कैबिनेट विस्तार की कवायद पिछले कई दिनों से चल रही थी पर गत इसे सोमवार को पूरा किया जा सका इसमें  रमेश जरकिहोली सिंचाई मंत्रालय ही चाह रहे थे और वही विभाग उन्हें मिल भी गया।
karnataka yeddyurappa
