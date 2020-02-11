कर्नाटक में मंत्रियों को विभागों का बंटवारा, रमेश को मिला मनचाहा सिंचाई मंत्रालय

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Ramesh Jarkiholi has been allocated the Major&Medium Irrigation from Water Resources Department, Dr K Sudhakar has been given medical education from health&family welfare department and BC Patil has been given Forest Department. (10.2.2020)— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के फरवरी के आखिरी सप्ताह में होने वाले भारत दौरे की तारीख तय हो गई है। राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप 24 और 25 फरवरी को भारत की यात्रा पर होंगे। इस दौरान उनके साथ उनकी पत्नी मेलानिया ट्रंप भी साथ होंगी।
11 फरवरी 2020