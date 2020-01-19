शहर चुनें

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में रॉबर्ट वाड्रा की अग्रिम जमानत रद्द करने की याचिका पर सुनवाई कल 

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 10:33 PM IST
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा-प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा-प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में रॉबर्ट वाड्रा और मनोज अरोड़ा की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका रद्द करने की याचिका पर दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट सोमवार को सुनवाई करेगा। 
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने इन दोनों की अग्रिम जमानत रद्द करने के लिए याचिका दायर की थी। वर्तमान में वह मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में अग्रिम जमानत पर हैं। यही नहीं दिल्ली की अदालत ने रॉबर्ट वाड्रा को राहत देते हुए उन्हें विदेश जाने की अनुमति दे दी थी। 
 

वह इलाज और व्यवसायिक कार्यों के लिए अब विदेश जाना चाहते थे। इससे पहले अदालत ने जून में वाड्रा को स्वास्थ्य कारणों से छह हफ्ते के लिए अमेरिका और नीदरलैंड जाने की अनुमति दी थी लेकिन ब्रिटेन जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी थी। ईडी ने आशंका जताई थी कि वाड्रा को यदि ब्रिटेन भेजा गया तो वह सबूत नष्ट कर सकते हैं। 
robert vadra priyanka gandhi vadra delhi news
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद खान
India News

सीएए के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका से भड़के राज्यपाल, कहा- मूक दर्शक बनकर नहीं रहेंगे

राज्य का संवैधानिक मुखिया होने के बावजूद संसद से पारित नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ बिना सूचना दिए केरल सरकार के सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाने से नाराज राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद खान ने मुख्य सचिव से रिपोर्ट तलब की है।

19 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा सांसद सौमित्र खान
India News

भाजपा सांसद सौमित्र खान के बिगड़े बोल, सीएए का विरोध करने वालों को बताया ममता का ‘कुत्ता’

19 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020
India News

Budget 2020: सिग्नेचर ग्लोबल के फाउंडर और चेयरमैन प्रदीप अग्रवाल ने GST में बदलाव की मांग की

19 जनवरी 2020

CPI (M) Leader Sitaram Yechury says Union govt should come clearn on deradicalisation camps
India News

सीडीएस बिपिन रावत के 'कट्टरपंथ मुक्ति शिविर' बयान पर सीताराम येचुरी ने पीएम मोदी से मांगा जवाब 

19 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

बैसाखी के लिए पाकिस्तान के गुरुद्वारा पंजा साहिब जाएंगे 3000 भारतीय सिख श्रद्धालु

19 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एनसीआरबी की रिपोर्ट से हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, ड्यूटी से ज्यादा हादसों में जान गंवा रहे जवान

19 जनवरी 2020

Shabana Azmi accident case update, What is section 279 and 337 of IPC charged Shabana Azmi driver
India News

क्या है IPC की धारा 279 और 337, जो एक लापरवाही पर दिला सकती है सजा

19 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पानी के अंदर से चीन-पाक को बनाया जा सकता है निशाना, भारत ने K-4 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का किया परीक्षण

19 जनवरी 2020

मनोज तिवारी के विरोध में पूर्वांचली
India News

भाजपा से नाराज कार्यकर्ताओं ने लगाए नारे- मोदी तुझसे बैर नहीं, मनोज तिवारी की खैर नहीं

19 जनवरी 2020

Mahatma Gandhi and Jinnah
India News

पाक में स्वतंत्रता दिवस मनाना चाहते थे गांधी जी, भाजपा नेता की नई किताब में दावा

19 जनवरी 2020

रोहित-विराट की जोड़ी ने भारत को दिलाई जीत, चारों खाने चित हुआ ऑस्ट्रेलिया

तीसरे वनडे मैच में रोहित और विराट की जोड़ी ने टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाई। और ऑस्ट्रेलिया को चारों खाने चित करते हुए सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम कर ली।

19 जनवरी 2020

जावेद अख्तर 1:07

जावेद अख्तर ने शबाना आजमी की तबीयत को लेकर कही ये बात

19 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 1:59

Budget 2020: सिग्नेचर ग्लोबल के फाउंडर और चेयरमैन प्रदीप अग्रवाल ने GST में बदलाव की मांग की

19 जनवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 3:03

20 जनवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

19 जनवरी 2020

एमपी 1:33

एमपी: CAA के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन के दौरान महिला डिप्टी कलेक्टर ने जड़ा थप्पड़

19 जनवरी 2020

