मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में रॉबर्ट वाड्रा की अग्रिम जमानत रद्द करने की याचिका पर सुनवाई कल 

Delhi: High Court will tomorrow hear Enforcement Directorate's plea to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra and Manoj Arora in a money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/vpciQ4SlS6— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राज्य का संवैधानिक मुखिया होने के बावजूद संसद से पारित नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ बिना सूचना दिए केरल सरकार के सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाने से नाराज राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद खान ने मुख्य सचिव से रिपोर्ट तलब की है।
19 जनवरी 2020