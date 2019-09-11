शहर चुनें

Delhi court extends custody of Ratul Puri to ED for 5 days in AgustaWestland money laundering case

दिल्ली की अदालत ने रतुल पुरी की ईडी की हिरासत पांच दिन और बढ़ाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 05:35 PM IST
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
दिल्ली की अदालत ने अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड हेलीकॉप्टर घोटाला से संबंधित धन शोधन के मामले में मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी की ईडी की हिरासत बुधवार को पांच दिन के लिये और बढ़ा दी।
विशेष न्यायाधीश अरविंद कुमार ने प्रवर्तन निदेशालय को पुरी से पूछताछ के लिये पांच दिन का और समय दे दिया।

ईडी ने उन्हें चार सितंबर को गिरफ्तार किया था और उनकी हिरासत की अवधि बुधवार को खत्म हो रही थी।

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने इटली स्थित फिनमेकेनिका की ब्रिटिश सहायक कंपनी अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड से 12 वीवीआईपी हेलीकॉप्टर खरीद में कथित अनियमितता के बाद धन शोधन का मामला दर्ज किया गया था।
agustawestland agustawestland case ratul puri vvip chopper case
