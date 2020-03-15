दिल्ली : अखिल भारतीय सूफी सज्जादानशीन काउंसिल के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने गृह मंत्री से की मुलाकात 

Delhi: A delegation led by Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Successor of Sajjadanashin Sahab of Ajmer Dargah & Chairman All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council with Ghulam Najmi Farooqui, Syed Abdul Khader Quadri, Fareed Ahmed Nizami and Deepak Sharma met HM Amit Shah today. pic.twitter.com/M1QyLejlqA