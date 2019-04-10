राफेल सौदा : रक्षा मंत्रालय ने कहा, मामले की अधूरी तस्वीर पेश कर रहे हैं याचिकाकर्ताओं के 'सबूत'

Defence Ministry on SC allows admissibility of 3 documents in Rafale deal as evidence: It's reiterated that petitioners are using documents with intention to present a selective&incomplete picture of internal secret deliberations on a matter relating to National Security &Defence pic.twitter.com/U4fvs6CAf1 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019

Defence Ministry: The documents presented by the petitioners are failing to bring out how the issues were addressed and resolved and necessary approvals of the competent authorities taken. These are selective and incomplete presentation of the facts and records by the petitioners https://t.co/7fTgpAKWfe — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019

Defence Ministry: Govt had provided requisite information as desired by SC & also provided all records & files as required by CAG.The main concern of the Government is relating to availability of sensitive & classified information concerning National Security in the public domain https://t.co/wkpyrg9g4s — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा राफेल सौदे में तीन दस्तावेजों को सबूत के तौर पर स्वीकार करने पर रक्षा मंत्रालय ने याचिकाकर्ताओं द्वारा इस्तेमाल किए जा रहे दस्तावेजों पर अपना पक्ष रखा है। रक्षा मंत्रालय की ओर से कहा गया कि यह दोबारा कहा गया है कि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा और रक्षा से संबंधित मुद्दे पर याचिकाकर्ता इन दस्तावेजों का इस्तेमाल आंतरिक गुप्त विचार-विमर्श की अपूर्ण तस्वीर प्रस्तुत करने के इरादे से कर रहे हैं।रक्षा मंत्रालय ने आगे कहा कि याचिकाकर्ताओं द्वारा प्रस्तुत किए गए दस्तावेज यह बताने में विफल रहे हैं कि मुद्दों को कैसे लिया गया, कैसे उनका हल किया गया और कैसे अधिकारियों से आवश्यक अनुमति ली गई। याचिकाकर्ताओं द्वारा प्रस्तुत किए गए तथ्य और रिकॉर्ड अधूरे और एकमात्र पक्ष दिखाने वाले हैं।रक्षा मंत्रालय ने कहा कि सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा मांगी गई सभी जानकारियां उपलब्ध कराई गई हैं। इसके साथ ही कैग द्वारा मांगे गए सभी रिकॉर्ड और फाइल भी उपलब्ध कराई गई हैं। सरकार की मुख्य चिंता सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र में राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा से संबंधित संवेदनशील और वर्गीकृत जानकारी की उपलब्धता से संबंधित है।