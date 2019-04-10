शहर चुनें

Defence Ministry said documents using by petitioners presenting incomplete picture of Rafale deal

राफेल सौदा : रक्षा मंत्रालय ने कहा, मामले की अधूरी तस्वीर पेश कर रहे हैं याचिकाकर्ताओं के 'सबूत'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Apr 2019 05:09 PM IST
राफेल विमान
राफेल विमान - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा राफेल सौदे में तीन दस्तावेजों को सबूत के तौर पर स्वीकार करने पर रक्षा मंत्रालय ने याचिकाकर्ताओं द्वारा इस्तेमाल किए जा रहे दस्तावेजों पर अपना पक्ष रखा है। रक्षा मंत्रालय की ओर से कहा गया कि यह दोबारा कहा गया है कि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा और रक्षा से संबंधित मुद्दे पर याचिकाकर्ता इन दस्तावेजों का इस्तेमाल आंतरिक गुप्त विचार-विमर्श की अपूर्ण तस्वीर प्रस्तुत करने के इरादे से कर रहे हैं। 
रक्षा मंत्रालय ने आगे कहा कि याचिकाकर्ताओं द्वारा प्रस्तुत किए गए दस्तावेज यह बताने में विफल रहे हैं कि मुद्दों को कैसे लिया गया, कैसे उनका हल किया गया और कैसे अधिकारियों से आवश्यक अनुमति ली गई। याचिकाकर्ताओं द्वारा प्रस्तुत किए गए तथ्य और रिकॉर्ड अधूरे और एकमात्र पक्ष दिखाने वाले हैं। 

रक्षा मंत्रालय ने कहा कि सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा मांगी गई सभी जानकारियां उपलब्ध कराई गई हैं। इसके साथ ही कैग द्वारा मांगे गए सभी रिकॉर्ड और फाइल भी उपलब्ध कराई गई हैं। सरकार की मुख्य चिंता सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र में राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा से संबंधित संवेदनशील और वर्गीकृत जानकारी की उपलब्धता से संबंधित है।

 

rafale deal supreme court rafale deal supreme court documents rafale national security and defence defence ministry
