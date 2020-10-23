रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह दार्जिलिंग-सिक्किम के दो दिवसीय दौरे पर करेंगे 'शस्त्र पूजा'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a two-day visit to Darjeeling & Sikkim on Oct 24-25. He will visit forward areas & interact with troops. He will perform ‘Shastra Puja’ on Dussehra & inaugurate an infrastructure project build by BRO: Defence Minister's Office (File pic) pic.twitter.com/9oj5SJPrFC— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
