Home ›   India News ›   Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a two-day visit to Darjeeling and Sikkim on Oct 24-25

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह दार्जिलिंग-सिक्किम के दो दिवसीय दौरे पर करेंगे 'शस्त्र पूजा'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Oct 2020 06:40 PM IST
राजनाथ सिंह
राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : PIB

ख़बर सुनें
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह 24 और 25 अक्तूबर को क्रमशः दार्जिलिंग और सिक्किम के दो दिवसीय दौरे पर होंगे। इस दौरान वह क्षेत्रों का दौरा करेंगे और सैनिकों के साथ बातचीत करेंगे। इसके अलावा दशहरा के शुभ अवसर पर वह 'शस्त्र पूजा' भी करेंगे। वहीं, सीमा सड़क संगठन (बीआरओ) द्वारा निर्मित एक बुनियादी ढांचा परियोजना का उद्घाटन करेंगे। रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय ने शुक्रवार को इस बात की जानकारी दी। 
india news national defence minister rajnath singh darjeeling and sikkim

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

