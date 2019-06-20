शहर चुनें

एएन-32 विमान हादसे में शहीद हुए 13 जवानों को कल श्रद्धांजलि देंगे रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 07:09 PM IST
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
असम के जोरहट से उड़ान भरने के बाद अरुणाचल प्रदेश की पहाड़ियों में क्रैश हुए वायुसेना के विमान एएन-32 में सवार 13 जवानों की मौत हो गई थी। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह शहीद जवानों को कल यानी शुक्रवार को श्रद्धांजलि देंगे।  बता दें कि शहीद हुए 13 लोगों में से छह लोगों के शव बरामद हो गए हैं, जबकि बाकी सात लोगों के शरीर के पार्थिव अवशेष भी मिले हैं। शवों और अवशेषों को जोरहट लाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।
मालूम हो कि तीन जून की दोपहर एएन-32 विमान ने असम के जोरहट से मेंचुका एडवांस लैंडिंग ग्राउंड के लिए उड़ान भरी थी। उड़ान भरने के आधे घंटे के अंदर विमान का संपर्क कंट्रोल रूम से टूट गया था और उसके बाद से विमान का कुछ पता नहीं चल पाया था। विमान में पायलट सहित कुल 13 लोग सवार थे। 

an 32 crash defence minister rajnath singh homage
पानी की समस्या
India News

रिपोर्ट: भारत के कई शहरों पर मंडरा रहा पानी का खतरा, 2030 तक खत्म हो जाएगा पानी! 

20 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

बड़ी राहतः सरकारी भर्तियों में अब जरूरी नहीं मजिस्ट्रेट से बना शपथपत्र, ऐसे उठाएं पांच अंकों का लाभ

20 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः राष्ट्रपति और पीएम को पत्र लिख किसान मांग रहे सामूहिक आत्महत्या की अनुमति, जानें क्यों

20 जून 2019

Rajnath Singh-Poonam Sinha-Pramod Krishnam
Lucknow

राजनाथ, पूनम, प्रमोद व कौशल समेत 16 प्रत्याशियों ने नहीं दिया चुनाव खर्च का अंतिम हिसाब

20 जून 2019

DMK workers
India News

तमिलनाडु : कोयंबटूर पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिए 700 डीएमके कार्यकर्ताओं को किया रिहा

20 जून 2019

रसिख सलाम
Cricket News

तेज गेंदबाज रसिक सलाम पर दो साल का बैन, BCCI ने फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र के मामले में की कार्रवाई

19 जून 2019

शहीद मेजर को अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

अब लौटकर नहीं आएगा मां का लाल, रह गईं सिर्फ यादें, रुला देंगी शहीद मेजर की ये तस्वीरें

19 जून 2019

PNB
Business

पीएनबी ने बीते साल 20 हजार करोड़ का बैड लोन वसूला, जारी किया 2018-19 का लेखा-जोखा

20 जून 2019

बैंक के सामने हंगामा करते ग्राहक
Meerut

बैंक में ग्राहकों के खातों से निकाले लाखों रुपए, शाखा प्रबंधक को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ, जमकर हंगामा

20 जून 2019

ushoshi sengupta
India News

पूर्व मिस इंडिया के साथ हुई बदतमीजी के मामले में एसआई निलंबित, फेसबुक पर बयां किया था दर्द

20 जून 2019

डॉक्टरों की सुरक्षा के लिए बनाया जाए सख्त कानून
India News

डॉक्टरों और मॉडल पर हमले के बाद शर्मिंदा हैं कोलकाता के मुसलमान, ममता से की ये बड़ी मांग

कोलकाता के मुसलमानों में बड़ी पहचान रखने वाले करीब 46 लोगों ने कहा कि सिर्फ इन दो मामलों में ही नहीं, बल्कि जितने भी मामलों में मुसलमान शामिल हों, उन सब पर कानून के अनुसार कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाए।

20 जून 2019

जदएस प्रमुख एचडी देवगौड़ा
India News

कांग्रेस-जदएस नेताओं के बयानों से आहत हैं देवगौड़ा, राहुल गांधी से बयां किया दर्द

20 जून 2019

संजीव भट्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हिरासत में मौत मामले में बर्खास्त आईपीएस संजीव भट्ट दोषी, उम्रकैद

20 जून 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर को एनआईए कोर्ट से बड़ा झटका, खारिज की ये मांग

20 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी
India News

राहुल की नजर मोबाइल पर होने का आरोप लगाना भाजपा को शोभा नहीं देता: कांग्रेस

20 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी
India News

राहुल गांधी ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- मैं नहीं, पार्टी तय करेगी मेरा उत्तराधिकारी

20 जून 2019

एनआईए ने आईएस के तीन संदिग्धों को गिरफ्तार किया
India News

श्रीलंका के बाद भारत को दहलाना चाहता है आईएस, मंदिर-चर्च पर हमले की बनाई योजना

20 जून 2019

लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिड़ला
India News

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला ने कहा- संसद में धार्मिक नारे लगाने की इजाजत नहीं दूंगा

20 जून 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाकिस्तान के एक और झूठ का पर्दाफाश, भारत ने बातचीत की खबरों को किया खारिज

20 जून 2019

PM Narendra Modi agrees to consider new parliament building and MPs to facilitate
India News

औवेसी ने उठाई नए संसद भवन की मांग, पीएम मोदी बोले- विचार करेंगे

20 जून 2019

International Yoga Day 2019: योग का विरोध करने वालों को हेमा मालिनी ने बताया इसका महत्व

भाजपा सांसद हेमा मालिनी ने योग का विरोध करने वालों को इसका महत्व बताया। साथ ही हेमा मालिनी ने बताया कि योग हम सभी की जिंदगी में बहुत जरूरी है। हेमा ने कहा सबको बचपन से योग करना चाहिए और वो डांस के साथ योग करती हैं।

20 जून 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 9:34

International Yoga Day 2019: जानिए कैसे योग से अपने दिल को रख सकते हैं सेहतमंद

20 जून 2019

राखी सावंत 00:03:56

डुप्लीकेट अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ काम कर यूं चहक उठीं राखी सावंत

20 जून 2019

औली शादी 1:51

औली में लगा सितारों का मेला, अजय गुप्ता के बेटे की करोड़ों की शादी आज

20 जून 2019

मिलेनियल अवॉर्ड 1:54

दीपिका को मिला मिलेनियल ऑफ द इयर अवॉर्ड, फिल्मी सितारों से जगमगाई ये शाम

20 जून 2019

इमरान खान(File Photo)
India News

टैगोर की पंक्तियों को खलील जिब्रान का बताने पर ट्रोल हुए पाकिस्तानी पीएम, लोग बोले- थोड़ा पढ़ लीजिए

20 जून 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल में दो गुटों के बीच हुई हिंसक झड़प
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में दो गुटों के बीच हिंसा, एक की मौत, तीन घायल

20 जून 2019

Indian Army moves to raise integrated battle groups for greater punch across Pak, China borders
India News

युद्ध हुआ तो पाक-चीन को मिलेगा करारा जवाब, सेना सीमा पर तैनात करने जा रही है इंटीग्रेटेड वॉर ग्रुप्स

20 जून 2019

लोकसभा में रामदास आठवले
India News

अपने ही मंत्री का भाषण सुन जब हंसने लगे पीएम मोदी, राहुल-सोनिया भी मुस्कुराए

19 जून 2019

सरपंच के पति की ऊंची जाति के लोगों ने हत्या कर दी
India News

दलित उप-सरपंच करती रही सुरक्षा का इंतजार, ऊंची जाति के लोगों ने पति की कर दी हत्या

20 जून 2019

In railways' 100-day plan: Reducing Delhi-Howrah, Delhi-Mumbai travel time by 5 hours
India News

रेलवे का मिशन 100: अब यात्री दिल्ली से मुंबई पहुंचेंगे मात्र 10 घंटे में

20 जून 2019

