Monsoon Session: संसद में मणिपुर मुद्दे पर चर्चा के लिए तैयार सरकार, कल होगी ‘INDIA’ की पहली बैठक

मानसून सत्र कल से शुरू हो रहा है। ऐसे में केंद्र सरकार ने सर्वदलीय बैठक के दौरान सभी दलों को सूचित किया कि सरकार मणिपुर मुद्दे पर चर्चा के लिए तैयार है। वहीं, विपक्षी दलों के नए गठबंधन ‘इंडिया’ की कल सुबह बैठक होगी।

