Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Flyies G-Suit Sukhoi 30 in jodhpur

लड़ाकू विमान उड़ाने वाली पहली महिला रक्षामंत्री बनीं सीतारमण, बोलीं- ये गर्व की बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोधपुर Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 03:39 PM IST
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Flyies G-Suit Sukhoi 30 in jodhpur
निर्मला सीतारमण
अक्सर साड़ी में दिखने वाली देश की रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण फाइटर प्लेन के पायलट की वेशभूषा में नजर आईं और बुधवार 17 जनवरी को उन्होंने भारतीय सेना के लड़ाकू विमान सुखोई-30एमकेआई में उड़ान भी भरी। सुखोई में उड़ान भरने से पहले सीतारमण का टेस्ट हुआ और वो वायुसैनिकों के लिए निर्धारित जी-सूट को भी पहना। 
 
सुखोई उड़ान से जुड़े अपने अनुभव को निर्मला सीतारमण ने मीडिया से शेयर किया और काफी उत्साहित दिखीं। उन्होंने कहा सुखोई उड़ाना मेरे लिए गर्व की बात है। सुखोई उड़ाकर मैं ये समझ पाई कि इसे उड़ाने के लिए कितनी रिगरस प्रैक्टिस की जरूरत होती है और हम कितनी जल्दी हर सिचुएशन के लिए तैयार है और कितनी जल्दी मैदान में उतरने के लिए तैयार रहते हैं। आज सुखोई उड़ाना आंख खोलने वाला और यादगार मोमेंट रहा। 
निर्मला लड़ाकू विमान सुखोई उड़ाने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला मंत्री बन गई
nirmala sitharaman sukhoi 30 defence minister

