शेहला राशिद के खिलाफ आपराधिक शिकायत दायर, सेना और सरकार के खिलाफ फर्जी खबर फैलाने का आरोप

Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava files a criminal complaint against Shehla Rashid, seeking her arrest for allegedly spreading fake news against Indian Army and Government of India. pic.twitter.com/TW0SeCl3zQ

Indian Army: Allegations levelled by Shehla Rashid are baseless and rejected. Such unverified & fake news are spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population. pic.twitter.com/m6CPzSXZmJ