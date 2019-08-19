शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Criminal complaint against Shehla Rashid for spreading fake news against Indian Army

शेहला राशिद के खिलाफ आपराधिक शिकायत दायर, सेना और सरकार के खिलाफ फर्जी खबर फैलाने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 11:16 AM IST
शेहला राशिद
शेहला राशिद - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
जेएनयू की छात्रनेता शेहला राशिद के खिलाफ दिल्ली में एक आपराधिक शिकायत दायर की गई है। जिसमें कथित तौर पर भारतीय सेना और भारत सरकार के खिलाफ फर्जी खबर फैलाने के आरोप में उनकी गिरफ्तारी की मांग की गई है। यह शिकायत सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील अलख आलोक श्रीवास्तव ने दर्ज करवाई है।
विज्ञापन
 

वहीं शेहला रशीद के ट्वीट पर भारतीय सेना ने जवाब दिया है। शेहला रशीद ने रविवार को कश्मीर के हालात को लेकर 10 ट्वीट किए थे जिसमें उन्होंने दावा किया कि कश्मीर में हालात बेहद खराब है।  भारतीय सेना ने ट्वीट कर उनके दावों को बेबुनियाद बताया है।

भारतीय सेना ने ट्वीट किया, 'शेहला राशिद द्वारा लगाए गए आरोप बेबुनियाद और खारिज हैं। ऐसी असत्यापित और फर्जी खबरें असामाजिक तत्वों और संगठनों द्वारा अनसुनी आबादी को भड़काने के लिए फैलाई जाती हैं।'

रविवार को शेहला रशीद ने कश्मीर के मौजूदा हालात को लेकर 10 ट्वीट किए। इन ट्वीट्स में दावा किया कि वहां हालात बेहद खराब है।

विज्ञापन

Recommended

अनंत सिंह के सामने हाथ जोड़ते 'सुशासन बाबू' नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

'बाहुबली' अनंत सिंह: जुर्म की दुनिया से सियासत तक की दास्तां, राजनीति में लाए 'सुशासन बाबू'

18 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

जेठ की बर्थडे पार्टी में ट्रांसपैरेंट ड्रेस पहन पहुंचीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, हाथ थामे नजर आए निक जोनस

18 अगस्त 2019

priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
sophie turner
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

जेठ की बर्थडे पार्टी में ट्रांसपैरेंट ड्रेस पहन पहुंचीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, हाथ थामे नजर आए निक जोनस

18 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

पहली बार ससुराल पहुंची रेखा को सास ने धक्के देकर निकाला था बाहर, पति भी नहीं दे पाया साथ

18 अगस्त 2019

vinod mehra, rekha
vinod mehra
vinod mehra
vinod mehra and rekha
Bollywood

पहली बार ससुराल पहुंची रेखा को सास ने धक्के देकर निकाला था बाहर, पति भी नहीं दे पाया साथ

18 अगस्त 2019

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
TAMS

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
Bollywood

अरुणा ईरानी ने इस शादीशुदा डायरेक्टर से की थी शादी, जिंदगी भर मां न बनने का लिया फैसला

18 अगस्त 2019

Aruna Irani
Aruna Irani
Aruna Irani
aruna irani
Bollywood

अरुणा ईरानी ने इस शादीशुदा डायरेक्टर से की थी शादी, जिंदगी भर मां न बनने का लिया फैसला

18 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

पाकिस्तान के ये एक्टर्स बॉलीवुड में कमा चुके हैं शोहरत, सलमा आगा से माहिरा खान तक देखें पूरी लिस्ट

18 अगस्त 2019

pakistani actors
Salma Agha
nadeem
mohammad ali zeba
Bollywood

पाकिस्तान के ये एक्टर्स बॉलीवुड में कमा चुके हैं शोहरत, सलमा आगा से माहिरा खान तक देखें पूरी लिस्ट

18 अगस्त 2019

Pictures of damage to roads houses due to heavy rain in himachal
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में बारिश का तांडव, हर तरफ तबाही का मंजर, 23 की मौत

18 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
विज्ञापन
shehla rashid shehla rashid news criminal complaint
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

200 पूर्व लोकसभा सांसदों ने अब तक नहीं खाली किए बंगले

19 अगस्त 2019

NRC
India News

दस्तावेज की जांच में गड़बड़ी करने वाले अधिकारी पर कार्रवाई कर सकती है एनआरसी अथॉरिटी

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
महिला को पिलाया तेजाब (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Aligarh

ससुरालवालों ने पहले महिला को पीटा, फिर पिलाया तेजाब, हालत गंभीर

19 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

तंजानिया में तेल टैंकर धमाके में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 95 हुई

19 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

शर्मनाक: नेपाल में महिला को डायन बता जबरन मैला खिलाया, महिलाओं ने ही की ज्यादती

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
चाकू से काटी नाक
Bareilly

चाकू से तलाकशुदा पत्नी की काटी नाक, तीन के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

19 अगस्त 2019

मृतक अब्दुल साजिद
Delhi NCR

बिस्कुट के रेपर को लेकर हुए विवाद में युवक की हत्या, एक गिरफ्तार, एक फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

Trichy Road Accident
India News

तमिलनाडु में 70 फीट गहरी खाई में जा गिरा वाहन, तीन बच्चों समेत आठ लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

19 अगस्त 2019

बदमाश ने लूटे पैसे (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

यूपी: अधिवक्ता दंपती को बेहोश कर लूटा, चलती कार से फेंककर फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

ट्रेनें प्रभावित (सांकेतकि तस्वीर)
Meerut

ट्रैक पर भरा पानी, चार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें प्रभावित, यात्री परेशान

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जेपी नड्डा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा में शामिल हुए टीडीपी के 60 नेता, नड्डा ने अनुच्छेद 370 पर कांग्रेस को घेरा

जेपी नड्डा ने कार्यकर्ताओं से भाजपा के संगठन के चुनाव को लेकर कहा कि सितंबर में देशभर के आठ लाख बूथ पर चुनाव कराए जाएंगे। इसके बाद अक्तूबर में मंडल स्तर पर प्रतिनिधियों का चुनाव होगा।

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी
India News

प्रियंका गांधी ने साधा भाजपा पर निशाना, पूछा- देश में इस भयंकर मंदी का जिम्मेदार कौन

19 अगस्त 2019

धुले में बस और ट्रक की भिड़ंत हुई
India News

महाराष्ट्र: बस और ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 15 की मौत, 35 घायल

19 अगस्त 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता बनर्जी ने कहा: कश्मीर में हो रहा मानवाधिकारों का उल्लंघन

19 अगस्त 2019

बंगलूरू में कार हादसा
India News

Video: जब शराबी ने फुटपाथ पर चढ़ाई कार, बाइक-स्कूटी रौंदते हुए कई लोगों को कुचला

19 अगस्त 2019

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
India News

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने फिर की आरक्षण पर चर्चा करने की वकालत 

19 अगस्त 2019

Top 5 News of 19 August
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

19 अगस्त 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह ने मुस्लिम महिलाओं से मांगी माफी, जानिए क्या है वजह

18 अगस्त 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा की होगी घर वापसी? पीएम मोदी के भाषण की तारीफ की

18 अगस्त 2019

Ordnance factory(File Photo)
India News

आयुध कारखाने के कर्मचारी एक महीने की हड़ताल पर जाने को लेकर अड़े

19 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

भारत से व्यापार बंद करने के बाद मुश्किल में पाकिस्तान, खाने पीने की चीजों के बाद दवाईयों की किल्लत

पाकिस्तान को भारत से व्यापार बंद करने का नतीजा भुगतना पड़ रहा है। महंगाई ने पाकिस्तान की कमर तोड़ दी है। अब तो पाकिस्तान में जीवन रक्षक दवाओं की भी किल्लत हो गई है।

19 अगस्त 2019

जितेन्द्र सिंह 1:20

मंत्री जितेन्द्र सिंह का पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर पर बयान, ‘अब PoK के देश में शामिल होने की दुआ करें'

19 अगस्त 2019

बारिश 1:50

उत्तराखंड में बारिश का कहर, नदिया बनीं सैलाब, हर तरफ तबाही का मंजर

18 अगस्त 2019

अखिलेश यादव 1:01

उत्तम प्रदेश की जगह अब यूपी बना 'हत्या प्रदेश': अखिलेश यादव

18 अगस्त 2019

अनंत सिंह 3:01

बाहुबली अनंत सिंह के जुर्म की दुनिया से सियासत तक की दास्तां

18 अगस्त 2019

Related

लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

200 पूर्व लोकसभा सांसदों ने अब तक नहीं खाली किए बंगले

19 अगस्त 2019

रामेश्वर गुर्जर
India News

गुर्जर ने कहा- सही प्रशिक्षण मिले तो बोल्ट का रिकार्ड तोड़ सकता हूं, खेल मंत्री बोले- मेरे पास भेजो

18 अगस्त 2019

नीलम शर्मा
India News

दूरदर्शन की प्रसिद्ध एंकर नीलम शर्मा का निधन, कुछ समय पहले ही मिला था नारी शक्ति सम्मान

17 अगस्त 2019

Air india
India News

सस्ता हो सकता है हवाई सफर, विमानन ईंधन पर टैक्स घटाने की तैयारी में सरकार

19 अगस्त 2019

अमित शाह
India News

तीन तलाक बिल पर बोले अमित शाह, राजीव गांधी ने वोट बैंक के लिए पलटा था सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला

18 अगस्त 2019

NRC
India News

दस्तावेज की जांच में गड़बड़ी करने वाले अधिकारी पर कार्रवाई कर सकती है एनआरसी अथॉरिटी

19 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited