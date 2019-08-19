शेहला राशिद के खिलाफ आपराधिक शिकायत दायर, सेना और सरकार के खिलाफ फर्जी खबर फैलाने का आरोप

Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava files a criminal complaint against Shehla Rashid, seeking her arrest for allegedly spreading fake news against Indian Army and Government of India. pic.twitter.com/TW0SeCl3zQ— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Indian Army: Allegations levelled by Shehla Rashid are baseless and rejected. Such unverified & fake news are spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population. pic.twitter.com/m6CPzSXZmJ— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019
19 अगस्त 2019