गुरुवार को लगे एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा टीके, एक करोड़ का आंकड़ा पार: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय

1,04,49,942 vaccinations carried out till 6 pm today. The vaccination of the healthcare workers is 70,52,845 out of which the 1st dose has been given to 62,95,903 healthcare workers. 2nd dose has been given to 7,56,942 healthcare workers: Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/BkoaRCV7YI

India has given more than 1 crore COVID vaccine doses to its health workers and frontline workers. It has been done in 34 days, which is the second fastest COVID vaccination rate in the whole world: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pic.twitter.com/Gzx9ld9VMA