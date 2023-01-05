Covid-19: विदेशों से आए यात्रियों में मिले ओमिक्रॉन के 11 सब वैरिएंट, 19,227 की जांच में 124 पॉजिटिव

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
विदेशों से भारत आने वाले यात्रियों के सैंपल इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट्स और बंदरगाहों पर लिए गए थे। जांच में कोरोना संक्रमित मिले 124 यात्रियों को आइसोलेट किया गया है। 124 पॉजिटिव संक्रमितों में से 40 की जीनोम सीक्वेंसिंग के नतीजे आ गए हैं।
देश में कोरोना की नई लहर की आशंका के बीच विदेश से आए यात्रियों में कोविड-19 के ओमिक्रॉन वैरिएंट के 11 सब वैरिएंट मिले हैं। 24 दिसंबर से 3 जनवरी के बीच 19,227 अंतरराष्ट्रीय यात्रियों के सैंपलों की जांच की गई। इनमें से 124 कोविड पॉजिटिव मिले।
11 Covid-19 Omicron Sub-variants have been found in international passengers between 24th Dec-3rd Jan during testing at International airports & seaports. Total of 19,227 samples tested out of which 124 international travellers were found positive & were isolated:Official Sources— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023
