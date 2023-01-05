Covid-19: विदेशों से आए यात्रियों में मिले ओमिक्रॉन के 11 सब वैरिएंट, 19,227 की जांच में 124 पॉजिटिव

देश में कोरोना की नई लहर की आशंका के बीच विदेश से आए यात्रियों में कोविड-19 के ओमिक्रॉन वैरिएंट के 11 सब वैरिएंट मिले हैं। 24 दिसंबर से 3 जनवरी के बीच 19,227 अंतरराष्ट्रीय यात्रियों के सैंपलों की जांच की गई। इनमें से 124 कोविड पॉजिटिव मिले।

11 Covid-19 Omicron Sub-variants have been found in international passengers between 24th Dec-3rd Jan during testing at International airports & seaports. Total of 19,227 samples tested out of which 124 international travellers were found positive & were isolated:Official Sources