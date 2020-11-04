कोरोना : देश में 24 घंटे में 46 हजार से ज्यादा नए मामले, कुल संक्रमित 83 लाख के पार

With 46,254 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 83,13,877. With 514 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,23,611.Total cured cases are 76,56,478 with 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/PBNZXQKI3V — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020
Total active cases are 5,33,787 after a decrease of 7,618 in last 24 hrs.
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.