कोरोना : देश में 24 घंटे में 46 हजार से ज्यादा नए मामले, कुल संक्रमित 83 लाख के पार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2020 09:45 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
देश में बुधवार को कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार पहुंच गया है। पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना संक्रमण के 46,254 नए मामले सामने आए हैं, इसी के साथ कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 83,13,877 हो गई है। वहीं कोरोना से 514 नई मौतें होने के साथ ही मृतकों का आंकड़ा 1,23,611 पर पहुंच गया है। 
पिछले 24 घंटों में 53,357 लोगों को अस्पताल से घर भेजा गया है, इसी के साथ संक्रमण से स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 76,56,478 हो गई है। वहीं पांच लाख 33 हजार 787 लोगों का अभी इलाज चल रहा है। 
india news national coronavirus covid-19 covid 19 india coronavirus cases in india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

