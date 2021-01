Covid-19 update : पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 13,203 नए मामले दर्ज किए, 131 की गई जान

India reports 13,203 new #COVID19 cases, 13,298 discharges and 131 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,06,67,736

Active cases: 1,84,182

Total discharges: 1,03,30,084

Death toll: 1,53,470



Total vaccinated: 16,15,504 pic.twitter.com/zI1T3JKx2O