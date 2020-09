Coronavirus in India: देश में 49 लाख के पार पहुंचा कोरोना का आंकड़ा, एक दिन में सामने आए 83809 नए मामले

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases & 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated & 80,776 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/il5RGbtiFG