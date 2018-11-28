CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana plea seeking quashing of FIR matter: Court allows CBI Director Alok Verma's counsel to inspect the case diary at the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) office tomorrow at 4:30 pm.— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
28 नवंबर 2018