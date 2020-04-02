लॉकडाउन उल्लंघन पर सरकार सख्त, गृह मंत्रालय ने दिया कड़ी कार्रवाई का निर्देश

The letter states,'the penal provisions under the DM Act and IPC should be widely circulated & for violation of lockdown measure, actions under provisions of DM Act and IPC shall be taken by law enforcement authorities". https://t.co/e3GiQU3tzF— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020
