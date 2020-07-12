शहर चुनें
Live

Coronavirus Updates:राजस्थान में अंतरराज्यीय परिचालन को लेकर दिशा-निर्देश जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 12 Jul 2020 12:46 AM IST
corona in india - फोटो : pti

खास बातें

  • महाराष्ट्र में आज कोरोना के 8139 नए मामले सामने आए और 223 लोगों की मौत हो गई। राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 2,46,600 हो गई है।
  • गुजरात में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 872 नए मामले सामने आए और 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई। राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 41,027 हो गई है।
  • बिहार में आज कोरोना के 709 नए मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं। राज्य में संक्रमित मरीजों की कुल संख्या 15,039 हो गई है।
  • देशभर में बीते 24 घंटों में कोरोना के रिकॉर्ड 27,114 नए केस सामने आए और 519 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
लाइव अपडेट

12:27 AM, 12-Jul-2020

Coronavirus Updates:राजस्थान में अंतरराज्यीय परिचालन को लेकर दिशा-निर्देश जारी

राजस्थान सरकार ने राज्य में कोरोना के मामलों में तेजी के मद्देनजर लोगों के अंतरराज्यीय परिचालन को लेकर दिशा-निर्देश जारी किया है। इसके अंतर्गत राज्य की सीमाओं पर स्थापित किए गए चेक पोस्ट पर सड़क मार्ग से यात्रा करने वाले लोगों की जांच की जाएगी।

 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

अभिषेक बच्चन कोरोना संक्रमित
Bollywood

अमिताभ के बाद अभिषेक भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव,बाकी बच्चन परिवार की रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव

12 जुलाई 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन कोरोना संक्रमित
Bollywood

कोरोना संक्रमित हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, मुंबई के नानावती अस्पताल में भर्ती

12 जुलाई 2020

Coronavirus Impacts Human Body
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस: 1.72 करोड़ लोगों पर हुई स्टडी- आखिर किन कारणों से हो रही है मौतें

11 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

Vikas Encounter: पूछताछ में विकास ने किया था बड़ा खुलासा, बड़े स्तर पर राजनीति में उतरने की मन में बना ली थी योजना

11 जुलाई 2020

अमर की शादी में ठुमके लगाता विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे ने अमर की शादी में जमकर लगाए थे ठुमके, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

11 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे को गिरफ्तार करके ले जाती पुलिस
India News

तीन राज्यों की सीमा पार कर ऐसे उज्जैन पहुंचा था विकास दुबे, अब हुआ खुलासा

11 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey: कौन है विकास दुबे का साथी गुड्डन त्रिवेदी जिसे मुंबई एटीएस ने किया है आज गिरफ्तार

11 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे अपनी रिश्तेदार शांति मिश्रा के घर ही ठहरा था फरीदाबाद में
Delhi NCR

विकास दुबे फरीदाबाद में अपने जिस रिश्तेदार के घर ठहरा, उन्होंने खोले गैंगस्टर के कई राज

11 जुलाई 2020

लि-मेंग यान
World

कोरोना पर बड़ा खुलासा, हांगकांग से भागकर अमेरिका पहुंची विशेषज्ञ ने कहा-चीन ने छिपाई जानकारी

11 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, दाऊद इब्राहिम
Bollywood

रॉ के पूर्व अफसर ने किया सनसनीखेज दावा, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत में अंडरवर्ल्ड का बताया हाथ

11 जुलाई 2020

सावन 2020: यूं ही प्रसन्न नहीं होते भगवान शिव, सावन के हर सोमवार में इस विधि से करें पूजा

सावन का पवित्र महीना शुरू हो गया है। ऐसे में जानिए की भगवान शंकर की पूजा सावन में कैसे करें।

11 जुलाई 2020

सावन सोमवार 2020 2:30

Sawan2020: कोरोना काल में घर पर ऐसे करें भगवान शिव की पूजा

11 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर 1:14

10 दिन पहले ही भतीजे अमर दुबे की शादी में जमकर नाचा था विकास दुबे, अब वीडियो वायरल

11 जुलाई 2020

कपिल सिब्बल 3:00

कोरोना से निपटने की बजाय मध्य प्रदेश में सत्ता परिवर्तन में जुटी थी केंद्र सरकार: कपिल सिब्बल

11 जुलाई 2020

कपिल सिब्बल 3:48

चीन को लेकर सरकार पर कपिल सिब्बल का बड़ा हमला, कहा- चीन की चाल पर क्यों नहीं थी नजर

11 जुलाई 2020

पाटीदार नेता हार्दिक पटेल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाटीदार नेता हार्दिक पटेल गुजरात कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष नियुक्त, सोनिया गांधी ने दी मंजूरी

गुजरात में आपसी मतभेदों से जूझ रही कांग्रेस पार्टी ने शनिवार को पाटीदार नेता हार्दिक पटेल को प्रदेश का कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष नियुक्त कर दिया।

11 जुलाई 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
India News

सीएम केजरीवाल ने माना, पीएम मोदी के दखल के बिना नहीं निकल सकता इस समस्या का समाधान  

11 जुलाई 2020

swapna suresh
India News

सोना तस्करी मामले में स्वप्ना सुरेश और संदीप नायर को एनआईए ने किया गिरफ्तार

11 जुलाई 2020

bmc
India News

मुंबईः बीएमसी को बड़ा झटका, सहायक आयुक्त की कोरोना से मौत

11 जुलाई 2020

Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for covid 19
India News

अमिताभ और अभिषेक बच्चन हुए कोरोना संक्रमित, सोशल मीडिया पर दुआओं की बाढ़

12 जुलाई 2020

पैकेज पर लिखा मजेदार पता
India News

पते की जगह लिखा, 'मंदिर के सामने आते ही फोन लगाना', फ्लिपकार्ट ने दिया मजेदार जवाब

11 जुलाई 2020

एसबीआई
India News

बैंक में नहीं मिली नौकरी, 19 वर्षीय लड़के ने घर में ही खोल दी SBI की नकली शाखा

11 जुलाई 2020

