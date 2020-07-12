Coronavirus Updates:राजस्थान में अंतरराज्यीय परिचालन को लेकर दिशा-निर्देश जारी

LiveCoronavirus Updates:राजस्थान में अंतरराज्यीय परिचालन को लेकर दिशा-निर्देश जारी
Rajasthan Government issues regulations on inter-state movement of persons, in wake of an upsurge in #COVID19 positive cases in the state. People travelling by road shall be screened at check post to be established on state borders. pic.twitter.com/DO7ZHNSwr7— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020
11 जुलाई 2020