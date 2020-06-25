Coronavirus Updates: मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना के 187 नए मामले, हिमाचल में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 807 हुई

01:38 AM, 25-Jun-2020

मध्यप्रदेश में बुधवार को कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमण में 187 नए मामले सामने आए हैं, जबकि नौ मरीजों की मौत हुई और 138 मरीज ठीक हुए। प्रदेश में कोरोना के कुल मामलों की संख्या 12,448 है। इनमें से 9,473 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं, जबकि 2,441 सक्रिय मामले हैं और 534 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। -स्वास्थ्य विभाग, मध्यप्रदेश



187 #COVID19 cases, 9 deaths & 138 recoveries reported in Madhya Pradesh on 24th June (yesterday). Total number of cases in the state is now at 12,448, including 9,473 recovered, 2,441 active cases & 534 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/z9x7tqsjEg