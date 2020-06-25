Coronavirus Updates: मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना के 187 नए मामले, हिमाचल में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 807 हुई

LiveCoronavirus Updates: मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना के 187 नए मामले, हिमाचल में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 807 हुई
187 #COVID19 cases, 9 deaths & 138 recoveries reported in Madhya Pradesh on 24th June (yesterday). Total number of cases in the state is now at 12,448, including 9,473 recovered, 2,441 active cases & 534 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/z9x7tqsjEg
— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020
Himachal Pradesh records 31 new #COVID19 cases, tally rises to 807: Officials— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2020
24 जून 2020