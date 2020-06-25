शहर चुनें
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 25th june Unlock1 Day twenty Five, Corona Pandemic, world, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus Updates: मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना के 187 नए मामले, हिमाचल में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 807 हुई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Jun 2020 01:52 AM IST
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 25th june Unlock1 Day twenty Five, Corona Pandemic, world, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

  • भारत में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 4,56,183 हो गई है, जिनमें से 1,83,022 सक्रिय मामले हैं।
  • देशभर में 2,58,685 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं और अब तक 14,476 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। 
लाइव अपडेट

01:38 AM, 25-Jun-2020

मध्यप्रदेश में 187 नए मामले सामने आए

मध्यप्रदेश में बुधवार को कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमण में 187 नए मामले सामने आए हैं, जबकि नौ मरीजों की मौत हुई और 138 मरीज ठीक हुए। प्रदेश में कोरोना के कुल मामलों की संख्या 12,448 है। इनमें से 9,473 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं, जबकि 2,441 सक्रिय मामले हैं और 534 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। -स्वास्थ्य विभाग, मध्यप्रदेश
 
 
01:08 AM, 25-Jun-2020

मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना के 187 नए मामले, हिमाचल में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 807 हुई

हिमाचल प्रदेश में 31 नए मामले
हिमाचल प्रदेश में 31 नए मामले सामने आने के बाद राज्य में कोरोना के मामलों की कुल संख्या 807 हो गई है। -अधिकारी
 



यहां पढ़ें 24 जून (बुधवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus corona in india covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 1.0
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

