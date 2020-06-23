शहर चुनें
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 23th june Unlock1 Day twenty three, Corona Pandemic, world, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus Live Updates: असम में 267 और छत्तीसगढ़ में 46 नए मामले सामने आए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jun 2020 02:07 AM IST
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 23th june Unlock1 Day twenty three, Corona Pandemic, world, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala
थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करता कर्मचारी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

  • कोविड-19 संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या हुई 4,25,282
  • भारत में कोरोना से अब तक 13699 लोगों की मौत
लाइव अपडेट

02:06 AM, 23-Jun-2020

छत्तीसगढ़: 46 नए मामले

प्रदेश में सोमवार को कोरोना के 46 नए मामले सामने आए, जबकि 66 मरीज ठीक हुए और एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। राज्य में कोरोना के कुल मरीजों की संख्या 2,302 हो गई है। इनमें से 803 सक्रिय मामले हैं, 1,487 मरीजों अब तक ठीक हुए हैं। वहीं कुल 12 मरीजों की कोरोना से जान गई है। -स्वास्थ्य विभाग, छत्तीसगढ़
01:55 AM, 23-Jun-2020

असम में 267 नए मामले

असम में सोमवार रात 11:50 बजे तक कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमण के 267 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। राज्य में कुल मामलों की संख्या अब 5,853 हो गई है, इनमें से 3,565 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। हालांकि प्रदेश में अभी 2,276 सक्रिय मामले हैं और 9 लोगों की मौत हुई है। -हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री, असम
01:24 AM, 23-Jun-2020

भारत में कोरोना: असम में 267 और छत्तीसगढ़ में 46 नए मामले सामने आए

सीमित संख्या में हज 
सऊदी अरब की सरकार ने तय किया है कि वहां रहने वाले विभिन्न देशों के श्रद्धालुओं को ही इस वर्ष हज यात्रा पर जाने की अनुमति होगी। हालांकि इन श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या भी सीमित रखी जाएगी। सऊदी प्रेस एजेंसी के हवाले यह खबर दी गई है।
 


यहां पढ़ें 22 जून (सोमवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus corona in india covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 1.0
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Most Read

भारत चीन सीमा तनाव
India News

लद्दाख में स्थिति तनावपूर्ण लेकिन नियंत्रण में, चीन ने माना मारा गया उसका कमांडिंग ऑफिसर

लद्दाख में भारत और चीन के सैन्य कमांडरों की बैठक हुई। बातचीत का मुख्य विषय दोनों देशों के बीच में टकराव को कम करके शांति बहाली के प्रयास करना, सहमति बनाना है।

22 जून 2020

हरीश साल्वे
India News

भगवान जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा को मिली अनुमति, इस शख्स का शुक्रिया अदा कर रहे लोग

22 जून 2020

india china flag
India News

भारत और चीन के बीच सैन्य कमांडर स्तर की वार्ता समाप्त, समीक्षा के लिए सेना प्रमुख का लेह दौरा आज

23 जून 2020

बैली ब्रिज, गलवां घाटी
India News

भारतीय सेना ने जारी किया वीडियो- ‘बैट नहीं बैटमैन हैं’ बिहार रेजीमेंट के जवान

22 जून 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अपशिष्ट जल में भारतीय वैज्ञानिकों को मिले कोविड-19 के जीन, दुनिया के चुनिंदा देशों में शामिल हुआ

22 जून 2020

भारतीय सेना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत ने एलएसी पर तैनात की विशेष पर्वतीय सेना, चीन के पास इसका तोड़ नहीं

22 जून 2020

सिप्ला की दवा सिप्रेमी
India News

फैबिफ्लू और कोविफोर के साथ सिप्ला की सिप्रेमी दवा का भी होगा कोरोना के इलाज में इस्तेमाल

22 जून 2020

