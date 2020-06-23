Coronavirus Live Updates: असम में 267 और छत्तीसगढ़ में 46 नए मामले सामने आए

LiveCoronavirus Live Updates: असम में 267 और छत्तीसगढ़ में 46 नए मामले सामने आए
Hajj to take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia: Saudi Press Agency— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020
लद्दाख में भारत और चीन के सैन्य कमांडरों की बैठक हुई। बातचीत का मुख्य विषय दोनों देशों के बीच में टकराव को कम करके शांति बहाली के प्रयास करना, सहमति बनाना है।
22 जून 2020