Coronavirus Live Updates: असम में बीते 24 घंटे में 198 नए मामले, अब तक 9 लोगों की मौत

LiveCoronavirus Live Updates: असम में बीते 24 घंटे में 198 नए मामले, अब तक 9 लोगों की मौत
44 #COVID19 cases and 50 discharged cases reported in Indore on 21st June. Total number of cases in the district at 4373, including 3235 discharged & 201 deaths: District Health Department #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/hYhTOffZAb— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
Today 1242 new #COVID19 positive cases and 41 deaths have been reported in Mumbai. Total positive cases stand at 66,507 including 3669 deaths, 33,491 discharged and 29,347 active cases: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/mLruvVPXhW— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
62 #COVID19 cases and 2 recovered cases reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2089, including 672 active cases, 1406 recovered and 11 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/rY3Q0yBxw3— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
198 new #COVID19 cases reported in Assam on 21st June, as of 11:45 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 5586, including 3404 discharged, 2170 active cases & 9 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister pic.twitter.com/cIKXILvvfE— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
21 जून 2020