Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 22th june Unlock1 Day twenty two, Corona Pandemic, world, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus Live Updates: असम में बीते 24 घंटे में 198 नए मामले, अब तक 9 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jun 2020 01:39 AM IST
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 22th june Unlock1 Day twenty two, Corona Pandemic, world, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala
corona in india(file photo) - फोटो : पीटीआई

खास बातें

  • बीते  24 घंटे में मुंबई में कोरोना के 1242 नए मामले आने से शहर में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 66,507 हो गई है।
  • झारखंड में 62 नए मामले आने से राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या अब 2089 हो गई है।
  • महाराष्ट्र में आज कोरोना के 3870 नए मामले दर्ज किए और 101 लोगों की मौत हो गई। राज्य में कुल पॉजिटिव मामलों की संख्या 1,32,075 हो गई है।
  • तेलंगाना में आज रिकॉर्ड 730 नए मामले सामने आए और सात लोगों की जान चली गई। राज्य में कुल मामले 7802 हो गए।
  • गुजरात में पिछले 24 घंटे में 580 नए मामले सामने आए और 25 लोगों की जान चली गई। राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 27,317 हो गई है।


लाइव अपडेट

01:36 AM, 22-Jun-2020

इंदौर में कुल 44 नए मामले सामने आए

21 जून को इंदौर में कुल 44 नए मामले सामने आए और 50 लोगों को अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई। नए आंकड़े के मुताबिक जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 4373 हो गई और इनमें से अब तक 3235 लोगों को अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिल गई। वहीं मृतकों की संख्या 201 है:- जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग, मध्यप्रदेश
01:04 AM, 22-Jun-2020

आज मुंबई में कोरोना के 1242 नए मामले, 41 की मौत

आज मुंबई में कोरोना के 1242 नए मामले आने से शहर में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 66,507 हो गई है। वहीं बीते 24 घंटे में कुल 41 मौतें हुई हैं जिससे शहर में मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 3669 हो गई है। जबकि 29,347 सक्रिय मामले शामिल हैं और 33491 लोगों को अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिल गई हैः बृहन्मुंबई नगर निगम(बीएमसी)
01:03 AM, 22-Jun-2020

झारखंड में बीते 24 घंटे में 62 नए मामले

झारखंड में 62 नए मामले आने से राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या अब 2089 हो गई है। जिसमें 672 सक्रिय मामले हैं और 1406 लोग स्वस्थ हो गए हैं। वहीं मृतकों की संख्या अब तक 11 हुई है : राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग
12:26 AM, 22-Jun-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः असम में बीते 24 घंटे में 198 नए मामले, अब तक 9 लोगों की मौत

असम में बीते 24 घंटे में 198 नए मामले आने से राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 5586 हो गई। वहीं इनमें से 2170 सक्रिय मामले हैं एवं 3404 लोगों को अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिल गई है। जबकि अबतक कुल 9 लोगों की मौत हुई हैः- हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा, असम के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री

यहां पढ़ें 21 जून (रविवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
 
coronavirus corona in india covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 1.0
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

