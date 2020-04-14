शहर चुनें

भारतीय नौसेना ने बनाया एयर इवैक्युशन पॉड, कोरोना मरीजों को किया जा सकेगा एयरलिफ्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 14 Apr 2020 01:39 PM IST
भारतीय नौसेना
भारतीय नौसेना
भारतीय नौसेना की दक्षिणी कमान (कोच्चि) ने कोरोना वायरस के मरीजों को एयरलिफ्ट करने के लिए एयर इवैक्युशन पॉड (एईपी) का निर्माण किया है। इस पॉड के जरिए बिना संक्रमण फैले कोविड-19 के मरीज को युद्धपोत और अन्य जगह से दूसरी जगह एयरलिफ्ट किया जा सकता है। अन्य एजेंसियों द्वारा भी इसको उपयोग में लाया जा सकता है।
coronavirus india indian navy coronavirus air evacuation pod airlift

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

