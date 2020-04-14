भारतीय नौसेना ने बनाया एयर इवैक्युशन पॉड, कोरोना मरीजों को किया जा सकेगा एयरलिफ्ट

#WATCH Indian Navy’s Southern Command,Kochi has developed an air evacuation pod to airlift any COVID19 patient from a warship or any other place while minimising the threat of spread of infection. It was developed locally on available stretchers&can be used by other agencies also pic.twitter.com/U9juZZ3aDb— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020
