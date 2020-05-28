शहर चुनें

Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 28 Lockdown4 Day eleven, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: सोमवार से अब तक श्रमिक विशेष ट्रेनों में 9 प्रवासियों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 28 May 2020 01:29 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 28 Lockdown4 Day eleven, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala
भारत में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

भारत में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 1,51,767 हो गई है, जिनमें से 83,004 सक्रिय मामले हैं, 64,426 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं और अब तक 4,337 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
लाइव अपडेट

01:25 AM, 28-May-2020

तेलंगाना: 107 नएम मामले सामने आए

प्रदेश में 27 मई 2020 को कोरोना के 107 नए मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं, जिसमें 19 प्रवासी और 49 विदेशी शामिल हैं। राज्य में कुल मामलों की संख्या 2098 हो गई है। -डॉ. श्रीनिवास, निदेशक स्वास्थ्य
01:07 AM, 28-May-2020

फ्रांस: एयर इंडिया के विमान से आएंगे भारतीय

वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत एयर इंडिया के विशेष विमान से भारत लौटने के लिए भारतीय यात्री पेरिस के हवाई अड्डे पर पहुंच गए हैं। यह विमान बंगलूरू होते हुए कोच्चि जाएगा।
12:55 AM, 28-May-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः सोमवार से अब तक श्रमिक विशेष ट्रेनों में 9 प्रवासियों की मौत

सोमवार से अब तक श्रमिक विशेष ट्रेनों में 9 प्रवासियों की मौत
रेलवे अधिकारी के अनुसार सोमवार से अब तक श्रमिक विशेष ट्रेनों में 9 प्रवासियों की मौत हो गई है।

9 migrants found dead in Shramik Special trains since Monday: Officials

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 27, 2020
 
झारखंड: औद्योगिक गतिविधियां शुरू करने की अनुमति
मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने घोषणा की है कि राज्य में कंटेंमेंट जोन को छोड़कर अब बाकी सभी शहरी क्षेत्रों में औद्योगिक गतिविधियां शुरू होंगी।

यहां पढ़ें 27 मई (बुधवार) के सभी अपडेट्स

 
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india कोरोना वायरस lockdown 4.0
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

