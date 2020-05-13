शहर चुनें

Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 13 Day fifty of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: महाराष्ट्र में 1026 नए मामले, एक और पुलिसकर्मी की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली। Updated Wed, 13 May 2020 12:22 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 13 Day fifty of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
लॉकडाउन के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियम का पालन करती एक महिला। - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देशभर में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, देश में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 70,756 हो गई है, जिनमें 46,008 सक्रिय हैं, 22,455 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 2293 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। यहां पढ़ें देश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

12:22 AM, 13-May-2020

केरल: सिंगापुर से आए 135 यात्री

केरल सरकार के जनसंपर्क विभाग ने जानकारी दी है कि सिंगापुर से तीन शिशुओं सहित 135 यात्रियों को लेकर आई एयर इंडिया की विशेष उड़ान कोचीन अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर उतरी। यह उड़ान बंगलूरू भी गई।
11:58 PM, 12-May-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः महाराष्ट्र में 1026 नए मामले, एक और पुलिसकर्मी की मौत

महाराष्ट्र: एक और पुलिसकर्मी की मौत
मुंबई में मंगलवार को एक और पुलिस कर्मी की कोरोना वायरस की वजह से मौत हो गई। मृतक असिस्टेंट सब इंस्पेक्टर (एएसआई) मुरलीधर शंकर वाघमारे सेवरी पुलिस स्टेशन में तैनात थे।

यहां पढ़ें 12 मई (मंगलवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus india pm modi address nation today live corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india कोरोना वायरस
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

