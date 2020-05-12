शहर चुनें

Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 12 Day forty nine of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: पीएम मोदी ने सभी राज्यों से 15 मई तक लॉकडाउन पर मांगे सुझाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 12 May 2020 12:46 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 12 Day forty nine of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
भारत में कोरोना - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देशभर में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में 4213 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 97 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसके बाद देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 67,152 हो गई है, जिनमें 44,029 सक्रिय हैं, 20,917 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 2206 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। यहां पढ़ें देश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

12:42 AM, 12-May-2020

त्रिपुराः बीएसएफ के दो अधिकारी कोरोना पॉजिटिव

धालई जिले में आज 750 नागरिक और बीएसएफ में कोरोना का टेस्ट किया गया, जिसमें बीएसएफ के दो अधिकारियों को कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया: त्रिपुरा के सीएम बिप्लब कुमार देब
12:25 AM, 12-May-2020

BSF के दो अधिकारी संक्रमित, पीएम मोदी ने सभी राज्यों से 15 मई तक लॉकडाउन पर मांगे सुझाव

किसी भी राज्य से कर्नाटक लौटने वाले सभी व्यक्ति, क्वारंटीन में रखे जाएंगे: स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण विभाग, कर्नाटक सरकार 



यहां पढ़ें 11 मई (सोमवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india कोरोना वायरस
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

