Coronavirus in India: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 4789, अब तक 124 की मौत

LiveCoronavirus in India: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 4789, अब तक 124 की मौत
#COVID19 cases rise to 348 in Rajasthan, with five more people testing positive in Bikaner, Banswara & Jaipur. The fresh cases are contacts of COVID-19 patients: Rajasthan Health Department— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
One more person dies of #COVID19 at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. He was suffering from comorbidity. Total number of deaths due to the disease stands at 10 in the city: Dr Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune region https://t.co/EltJzxzUol— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
People are requested not to step out of their houses and instead pray for their family's safety. Everyone should desist from any behaviour that compromises with the safety guidelines for battling #COVID19: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's appeal regarding Shab-E-Barat (file pic) pic.twitter.com/KRi5DgHcG4— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
The colony, where he lived, is under strict lockdown now. Police is trying to establish his contacts and how did he get infected with #COVID19: Delhi Police https://t.co/FnzVhuafBa— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
A 44-year-old man dies of #COVID19 in Pune, Maharashtra. He was suffering from diabetes. With this, death toll due to the disease reaches 9 in the city: Health Officials in Pune— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
#COVID19 cases surge to 38 in Bihar, with four more people testing positive yesterday in Siwan and Begusarai (two in each district). Their travel history is being ascertained: Principle Secretary, Bihar Health Department— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
Arunachal Pradesh as on 8th April 7 am - total samples collected: 179, negative results: 159, positive result: 1, results awaited: 19: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (file pic) pic.twitter.com/CcZojvlRfK— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
22 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of cases in the district to 173. 15 people have died due to Coronavirus, so far in the district: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील पर रविवार को रात नौ बजे से नौ मिनट के लिए देश भर में घरों के बल्ब और ट्यूबलाइट बंद होने से बिजली ग्रिड पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ा।
5 अप्रैल 2020