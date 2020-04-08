शहर चुनें

Coronavirus in India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid19 8th April Fifteenth day of lock down Corona pandemic

Live

Coronavirus in India: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 4789, अब तक 124 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 08 Apr 2020 09:55 AM IST
Coronavirus in India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid19 8th April Fifteenth day of lock down Corona pandemic
भारत में कोरोना वायरस को लेकर जागरुकता फैलाते सैंड आर्टिस्ट सुदर्शन पटनायक - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देश में संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन के बीच कोरोना वायरस का कहर बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। आज पुणे में दो लोगों की मौत हुई है और राजस्थान में पांच नए मामले सामने आए हैं। स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 508 नए मामले सामने आए। इसी के साथ संक्रमितों की संख्या 4789 हो गई है। वहीं, 352 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और अब तक 124 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। पढ़िए भारत में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट...
लाइव अपडेट

09:50 AM, 08-Apr-2020

राजस्थान में पांच नए मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 348 हुई

राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार राज्य में कोरोना के पांच नए मामले सामने आए हैं। ये मामले बीकानेर, बांसवाड़ी और जयपुर में मिले हैं। ये सभी पहले से संक्रमित मरीजों के संपर्क में आने से संक्रमित हुए हैं। इसी के साथ राज्य में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 348 हो गई है।

09:39 AM, 08-Apr-2020

पुणे में दो लोगों की मौत, मृतकों की संख्या 10 हुई

पुणे क्षेत्र के संभागीय आयुक्त दीपक म्हैसेकर ने बताया कि पुणे के ससून जनरल अस्पताल में कोरोना से एक और व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है। इसी के साथ शहर में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 10 हो गई है।
 
09:37 AM, 08-Apr-2020

शब-ए-बारात को लेकर दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल ने की यह अपील

शब-ए-बारात पर दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि अनुरोध है कि वे अपने घरों से बाहर न निकलें और इसके बजाय अपने परिवार की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रार्थना करें। सभी को ऐसे किसी भी व्यवहार से बचना चाहिए जो कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने के सुरक्षा दिशानिर्देशों के साथ समझौता करता हो।
 
09:27 AM, 08-Apr-2020

दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस का एक एएसआई कोरोना पॉजिटिव

दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस के एक अस्सिटेंट सब-इंस्पेक्टर(ASI) का कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। बुखार की शिकायत पर पिछले हफ्ते उनका टेस्ट किया गया था और सात अप्रैल को उनकी रिपोर्ट आई। उन्हें एम्स में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है, उनके परिवार को होम-क्वारंटीन में रहने को कहा गया है। जिस कॉलोनी में वो रहते थे अब वो कड़े लॉकडाउन में है। पुलिस उनके संपर्क में आए लोगों और वो कैसे संक्रमित हुए इसका पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रही है।
 
09:09 AM, 08-Apr-2020

पुणे में एक और मौत, मृतकों की संख्या नौ हुई

पुणे में स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी ने बताया कि आज कोरोना से एक 44 साल के व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। वह पहले से ही मधुमेह से पीड़ित था। इसके साथ ही कोरोना बीमारी से अब तक पुणे में नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई है।
 
09:05 AM, 08-Apr-2020

बिहार में संक्रमितों की संख्या 38 हुई

बिहार स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव के अनुसार राज्य में कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव के मामले बढ़कर 38 हो गए हैं। मंगलवार को सीवान और बेगूसराय में दो-दो नए मामले सामने आए। उनके यात्रा इतिहास का पता लगाया जा रहा है।
 
08:24 AM, 08-Apr-2020

अरुणाचल में कोरोना का एक पॉजिटिव

अरुणाचल प्रदेश के सीएम पेमा खांडू ने बताया कि राज्य में आज सुबह सात बजे तक कुल 179 सैंपल्स एकत्र किए गए हैं। जिसमें से 159 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव और एक पॉजिटिव आई है। 19 की रिपोर्ट अभी नहीं आई है।
 
08:21 AM, 08-Apr-2020

यूपी पुलिस को मिलेगा 50 लाख रुपये का बीमा

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने पुलिसकर्मियों को 50 लाख रुपये का बीमा देने का फैसला किया है। प्रदेश के अपर मुख्य सचिव (गृह और सूचना) अवनीश अवस्थी ने मंगलवार को इसकी जानकारी दी। इसके लिए लिखित आदेश जल्द ही जारी किए जाएंगे।
08:03 AM, 08-Apr-2020

भारत में कोरोना: पुणे में आज दो की मौत, दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस का एक एएसआई संक्रमित

इंदौर में 22 नए मामले
मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में 22 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसके बाद जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 173 हो गई है, वहीं यहां अब तक 15 लोगों की मौत हुई है।
 

