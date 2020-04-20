Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमितों की संख्या 16116 हुई, अब तक 519 की मौत

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमितों की संख्या 16116 हुई, अब तक 519 की मौत
3 more #COVID19 positive cases reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 96. All three are males of ages 30, 36 and 52 years from Munger. Contact tracing is on: Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health), Bihar— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020
4 new #COVID19 positive cases from Kashmir- 3 from Bandipora, 1 from Baramulla. Total positive cases now stand at 354 (55 in Jammu and 299 in Kashmir): Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu & Kashmir Government. pic.twitter.com/vJEhfqyOI1— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020
#COVID19: Kerala Health Department has issued an order announcing 88 Local Bodies, including Corporation, Municipality & Panchayats, in the state as hotspots in 14 districts of the state.— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
केंद्र सरकार 20 अप्रैल से कुछ ऑनलाइन फूड डिलीवरी कंपनियों को काम करने की इजाजत दे सकती है। इसके लिए ऐसी गाइडलाइन बनाने की कोशिश हो रही है जिससे फूड डिलीवरी के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा न हो।
18 अप्रैल 2020