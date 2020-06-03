शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   India News ›   Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 1st june Unlock1 Day three, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: पुणे में पिछले 24 घंटे में 308 नए मामले, 22 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 03 Jun 2020 12:58 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 1st june Unlock1 Day three, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala
भारत में कोरोना - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

भारत में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 1,98,706 हो गई है, जिनमें से 97,581 सक्रिय मामले हैं। देशभर में अब तक 95,527 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं और अब तक 5,598 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

12:10 AM, 03-Jun-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः पुणे में पिछले 24 घंटे में 308 नए मामले, 22 लोगों की मौत

भारत में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 1,98,706 हो गई है, जिनमें से 97,581 सक्रिय मामले हैं। देशभर में अब तक 95,527 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं और अब तक 5,598 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

यहां पढ़ें 2 जून (मंगलवार) के सभी अपडेट्स

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
unlock 1 unlock 1.0 coronavirus coronavirus india
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

राजेश करीर
Television

आर्थिक तंगी से गुजर रहे हैं ये कलाकार, लोगों से मांगी 300, 400 रुपये तक की मदद, कहा- 'जीना चाहता हूं'

2 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: मंगलवार को मिले 85 पॉजिटिव मरीज, प्रदेश में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1000 पार

2 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन में की थी महिला सिपाही ने शादी
Kanpur

यूपी: लॉकडाउन में महिला सिपाही ने किया था विवाह, 35 दिन बाद कमरे में झूलता मिला शव, साथी करते रहे फोन

2 जून 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

इस खास वजह से गोरखनाथ मंदिर की चारदीवारी हुई ध्वस्त, लोगों ने कहा- ये है असली विकास

2 जून 2020

चेन्नई एयरपोर्ट पर गर्मी से राहत पाने के लिए पंखे के सामने खड़े स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (File Photo)
Health & Fitness

क्या भारत में कमजोर पड़ रहा कोरोना? संक्रमण बढ़ा पर तेजी से ठीक हो रहे हैं लोग

2 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

03 जून राशिफल: जानें बुधवार को किसके पास आएगा पैसा, किसके हाथ लगेगी निराशा, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

2 जून 2020

मनु शर्मा
Delhi NCR

जेसिका लाल हत्याकांड में दोषी मनु शर्मा जेल से रिहा, अच्छे व्यवहार के चलते समय से पहले रिहाई

2 जून 2020

मनोज तिवारी की जगह आदेश गुप्ता बने दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष
Chhattisgarh

दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष पद से हटाए गए मनोज तिवारी, छत्तीसगढ़ व मणिपुर में भी बदलाव

2 जून 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एयर इंडिया को उड़ान बंद करने की धमकी, पायलट बोले- स्वास्थ्यकर्मी कर रहे हैं ‘बुरा’ व्यवहार

2 जून 2020

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
Bollywood

फिल्मों में आने से पहले ऐसी दिखती थीं सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, देखें बचपन से लेकर अब तक की तस्वीरें

2 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सीबीएसई 10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षा देनेवाले छात्र 9 जून तक बदल सकते हैं परीक्षा केंद्र

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) ने दसवीं और बारहवीं कक्षा की शेष परीक्षाओं को लेकर जरूरी अधिसूचना जारी की है। इस अधिसूचना के मुताबिक, विद्यार्थी 9 जून तक अपने शहर और जिले में परीक्षा केंद्र बदल सकते हैं।

3 जून 2020

जेसिका लाल 2:12

जेसिका लाल मर्डर केस: हत्यारा मनु शर्मा 17 साल बाद हो रहा है रिहा, इस बात पर की थी हत्या

2 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 4:51

अम्फान के बाद आई एक और नई आफत 'निसर्ग'

2 जून 2020

मोहिना 1:29

एक्ट्रेस मोहिना कुमारी की उड़ गई है नींद, बेचैन होकर आधी रात को कही ये बात

2 जून 2020

आधार कार्ड 3:29

बाल कटवाने के लिए पड़ेगी आधार कार्ड की जरूरत, तमिलनाडु सरकार ने जारी किए निर्देश

2 जून 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है
India News

वायरल हो रहा है अंग्रेजी बोलती बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो, लोग बोले- कितने अंक देंगे थरूर

वीडियो में दादी कहती हैं, 'महात्मा गांधी विश्व के एक महान आदमी थे। वे राष्ट्रपिता थे। वह हिंदू और मुसलमान दोनों से ही प्यार करते थे।'

2 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
Martyr Ratan Lal Family
India News

शहीद रतनलाल की पत्नी को मिलेगी सब-इंस्पेक्टर की नौकरी, लेकिन पूनम का सपना है कुछ और!

2 मार्च 2020

AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohd Ismail
India News

ओवैसी की पार्टी के एक और विधायक के बिगड़े बोले, दिया विवादित बयान

2 मार्च 2020

रविवार को कोलकाता में आयोजित भाजपा की रैली
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : 'देश के गद्दारों को...' के नारे लगाने के आरोप में तीन भाजपा कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

2 मार्च 2020

कर्नाटक के मंत्री बीसी पाटिल
India News

भारत विरोधी नारों पर देखते ही गोली मारने का कानून लाने को केंद्र से करूंगा बात: कर्नाटक मंत्री

2 मार्च 2020

कमलनाथ-अमरिंदर सिंह-अशोक गहलोत
India News

कांग्रेस शासित तीन राज्यों में डीजीपी पद पर रार, राजस्थान-पंजाब में कोर्ट तक पहुंचा मामला

2 मार्च 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: बड़ी बेंच के पास नहीं भेजा जाएगा केस, पांच जजों की पीठ ही करेगी सुनवाई

2 मार्च 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited