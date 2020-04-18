शहर चुनें

Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 18th April Day Twenty Five Of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में 13,835 संक्रमित, अब तक 452 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 18 Apr 2020 12:40 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 18th April Day Twenty Five Of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
भारत में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देशभर में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। हालांकी अच्छी बात यह है कि भारत अभी तक तीसरे स्टेज में नहीं आया है। वहीं, केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में 1076 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 32 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसके बाद देश में कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 13, 835 हो गई है। जिसमें 11616 सक्रिय हैं, 1766 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 452 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। यहां पढ़ें देश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

12:25 AM, 18-Apr-2020

मोरादाबाद और आगरा में मिले संक्रमित

मोरादाबाद में एक बच्चे समेत सात लोगों में कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। नए मामलों के साथ जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 38 हो गई है।
 

यूपी के आगरा में शुक्रवार को 24 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसके साथ ही जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर अब 196 हो गई है।
 
12:24 AM, 18-Apr-2020

इंदौर में 50 नए संक्रमित

एमपी के इंदौर में 17 अप्रैल को 50 लोगों में संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। इसके साथ ही जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 892 हो गई है।
 
12:20 AM, 18-Apr-2020

बिहार में दो नए संक्रमित

बिहार में दो नए संक्रमित पाए गए हैं, एक पॉजिटिव मरीज के संपर्क में आने की वजह से दोनों में संक्रमण फैला। अन्य लोगों की भी खोज हो रही है। फिलहाल राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 85 हो गई है।
 
12:18 AM, 18-Apr-2020

हिमाचल प्रदेश में दो नए संक्रमित

हिमाचल प्रदेश में दो नए संक्रमित मिले हैं, जिसके बाद राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 38 हो गई है।
 
12:11 AM, 18-Apr-2020

भारत में कोरोना: इंदौर की स्थिति चिंताजनक, 50 नए संक्रमितों के साथ कुल संख्या 892 हुई

सेंट्रल ड्रग्स स्टैंडर्ड कंट्रोल ऑर्गेनाइजेशन ने भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान अनुसंधान परिषद (आईसीएमआर) द्वारा विकसित प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार, COVID-19 रोगियों में प्लाज्मा के तहत परीक्षण के लिए इच्छुक संस्थानों को हरी झंडी दे दी है।
 



यहां पढ़ें 17 अप्रैल (शुक्रवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
