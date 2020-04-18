Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में 13,835 संक्रमित, अब तक 452 लोगों की मौत

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में 13,835 संक्रमित, अब तक 452 लोगों की मौत
Seven persons including an infant tested positive for #COVID19 in Moradabad today. Total positive cases in the district rises to 38: Dr MC Garg, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Moradabad (17.4.2020) pic.twitter.com/XULpUNlErL— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2020
24 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Agra on April 17; total number of positive cases in the district rises to 196: Agra DM Prabhu N Singh— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2020
50 persons tested positive for #COVID19 in Indore on April 17. Total positive cases in the district stand at 892: Indore Chief Medical & Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia (File pic) #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/FuTAnR54to— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020
Two more persons tested positive for #COVID19 today; they were infected after coming in contact with positive patients. Further contact tracing is underway. Total positive cases in the state stand at 85: Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health), Bihar— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020
#UPDATE Two more persons tested positive for #COVID19 today; the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 38: Nipun Jindal, Special Secretary (Health) #HimachalPradesh https://t.co/ZkFajMf8l8— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has given a green signal to interested institutes to conduct the clinical trial of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients, as per the protocol developed by Indian Council of Medical Research. pic.twitter.com/oWyGL6Ggm7— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जानलेवा कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए देशभर में लॉकडाउन लागू है। केंद्र के साथ-साथ विभिन्न राज्य सरकारें अपने-अपने यहां गरीबों और असमर्थों की सहायता के प्रयास कर रही हैं।
17 अप्रैल 2020