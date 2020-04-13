Coronavirus India Updates: देश में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 8447, महाराष्ट्र में आज 22 की मौत

LiveCoronavirus India Updates: देश में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 8447, महाराष्ट्र में आज 22 की मौत
14 villages in UP's Badaun district sealed after man tests #COVID19 positive: DM— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2020
#UPDATE All 159 samples tested today have come out negative: Health Department, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/y7Ql1F4S5I— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
A private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland referred a patient to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he was found with symptoms of #COVID19. He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (in file pic) pic.twitter.com/3JbtQczgdH— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार लल्लू ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को पत्र लिखा है। इसमे लल्लू ने मुख्यमंत्री से पत्रकारों को मास्क, सैनिटाइजर उपलब्ध कराने, उनका 25 लाख रुपए का जीवन बीमा कराने की मांग की है।
12 अप्रैल 2020