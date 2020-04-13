शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus in India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid19 13th April twentieth day of lock down Corona pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus India Updates: देश में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 8447, महाराष्ट्र में आज 22 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Apr 2020 12:33 AM IST
Coronavirus in India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid19 13th April twentieth day of lock down Corona pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
आईसीएमआर के ताजा अध्ययन के मुताबिक भारत में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों में 83 फीसदी पुरुष हैं। - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

  • देशभर में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 918 नए मामले सामने आए हैं
  • देश में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 8447 पहुंच गई है
  • बीते एक दिन में 34 लोगों की मौत के साथ कुल मौत 273 हो गई हैं
  • केरल में एक ही दिन में 36 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज ठीक हुए हैं
  • केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय ने 'युक्ति' पोर्टल लॉन्च किया
  • जम्मू-कश्मीर में आज सामने आए 21 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामले
  • देशभर में डॉक्टर-नर्स समेत करीब 90 स्वास्थ्य कर्मी संक्रमित 
  • दिल्ली में रविवार को कोरोना के 85 नए मामले सामने आए और पांच लोगों की मौत हुई है
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

12:20 AM, 13-Apr-2020
यूपी के बदायूं जिले में एक कोरोना संक्रमित के मिलने के बाद 14 गांवों को पूरी तरह से सील कर दिया गया है।
 
विज्ञापन
12:19 AM, 13-Apr-2020
हिमाचल प्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक राज्य में की गई 159 लोगों की जांच रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है।
 
12:11 AM, 13-Apr-2020

Coronavirus India Updates: देश में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 8447, महाराष्ट्र में आज 22 की मौत

नागालैंड के दीमापुर स्थित एक निजी अस्पताल ने एक व्यक्ति में कोरोना के लक्षण दिखने के बाद उसे गुवाहाटी मेडिकल कॉलेज को रेफेर किया था। इसके बाद मरीज की जांच में कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई और उसका इलाज शुरू किया गया: हिमंता बिस्वा शर्मा (स्वास्थ्य मंत्री, असम)
 
यहां पढ़ें 12 अप्रैल (रविवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Sleep Disorder
Health & Fitness

नींद में आखिर क्यों बड़बड़ाने लगते हैं लोग, क्या आपको भी है यह 'बीमारी'?

12 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर में जब अचानक जी उठा मुर्दा
Kanpur

यूपी: अर्थी पर लिटाते ही अचानक जी उठा मुर्दा, बोला कहां ले जा रहे हो मुझे, मैं अभी जिंदा हूं...

12 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के तेज झटके

12 अप्रैल 2020

उत्तराखंड में कोरोना संक्रमण
Dehradun

Coronavirus Uttarakhand: हल्द्वानी के हॉटस्पॉट बनभूलपुरा में जांच करने गई टीम का विरोध, सड़कों पर उतरे सैकड़ों लोग

12 अप्रैल 2020

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Himachal Pradesh

ये रहेगा अगले लॉकडाउन का प्लान, छह जोन में बंटेगा हिमाचल

12 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

13 अप्रैल राशिफल: सोमवार को सूर्य के गोचर से इन छह राशि वालों की पलटेगी किस्मत

12 अप्रैल 2020

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के संयुक्त सचिव लव अग्रवाल
India News

देश में कुल संक्रमित मरीज 8356 हुए, इनमें से 20 फीसदी को आईसीयू की जरूरत: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय

12 अप्रैल 2020

Sun transit in Aries 2020
Predictions

सूर्य का मेष राशि में प्रवेश, एक महीने के लिए किन-किन राशियों पर होगा शुभ प्रभाव

12 अप्रैल 2020

health facts about skin moles cause cancer everyone should know
Health & Fitness

आपके अंगों पर दिखने वाले तिल का सेहत से क्या है नाता, क्या है इसके पीछे का विज्ञान

12 अप्रैल 2020

पाक मंत्री चौधरी फवाद चौधरी (फाइल फोटो)
World

इंडिया की स्पेलिंग नहीं लिख पाए इमरान के मंत्री, लोगों ने दी अंग्रेजी सुधारने की नसीहत

12 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

थोड़ी छूट के साथ मोदी करेंगे देश में लॉकडाउन-2 की घोषणा, कई कंपनियों को मिल सकती है रियायत

13 अप्रैल सोमवार को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी देश की जनता को संबोधित करके लॉकडाउन-2 की घोषणा कर सकते हैं। लेकिन खबर है कि कुछ रियायतों के साथ। क्या है पूरी खबर जानिए इस रिपोर्ट में।

12 अप्रैल 2020

भूकंप 1:01

दिल्ली-NCR में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके

12 अप्रैल 2020

मोदी मास्क 2:19

कोराना वायरस: तो इसलिए मोदी सरकार घरेलू मास्क पर जोर दे रही है

12 अप्रैल 2020

प्लाज्मा थेरेपी 1:30

एम्स के निदेशक ने बताया कोरोना मरीजों के लिए प्लाज्मा थेरेपी किन हालातों में की जा सकती है

12 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना पॉजिटिव 2:00

कोरोना ‘पॉजिटिव’: ड्यूटी के बाद मास्क बना रहीं महिला पुलिसकर्मी, ऐसे लड़ी जा रही है कोरोना से जंग

12 अप्रैल 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

Sonia Gandhi
India News

किसकी सलाह पर सोनिया गांधी ने मीडिया विरोधी सुझाव दिया, बढ़ी कांग्रेस की मुसीबत

उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार लल्लू ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को पत्र लिखा है। इसमे लल्लू ने मुख्यमंत्री से पत्रकारों को मास्क, सैनिटाइजर उपलब्ध कराने, उनका 25 लाख रुपए का जीवन बीमा कराने की मांग की है।

12 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

उद्योग विभाग का गृह मंत्रालय को सुझाव, चुनिंदा उद्योगों को सीमित स्तर पर कामकाज की मिले अनुमति

12 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन
India News

लॉकडाउन में दोस्त से मिलने को लगाई अजीब तरकीब, सूटकेस में बंद होकर पहुंचा घर

12 अप्रैल 2020

किराना स्टोर
India News

कोरोना: देशभर में 20 लाख 'सुरक्षा स्टोर' बनाने की योजना, अनिवार्य वस्तुओं की होगी पूर्ति 

12 अप्रैल 2020

coronavirus
India News

24 घंटे में कोरोना के 918 नए मामले, अब तक 8447 लोग संक्रमित, जानें किस राज्य में कितने मरीज

12 अप्रैल 2020

Chirag Paswan Twitter
India News

रामविलास पासवान की दाढ़ी काटते हुए बेटे चिराग ने पोस्ट की वीडियो, लोगों ने दिया यह जवाब

12 अप्रैल 2020

किसानों को बुरी तरह प्रभावित कर रहा लॉकडाउन
India News

लॉकडाउन से छूट : साहब सरकार ने आदेश तो अच्छा दे दिया, लेकिन पुलिस लट्ठ चला देती है

12 अप्रैल 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited