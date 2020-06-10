शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 10th june Unlock1 Day Ten, Corona Pandemic, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: असम में 215 नए मामले, दिल्ली में 22 निजी अस्पतालों को अतिरिक्त तैयारी के निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Jun 2020 02:54 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 10th june Unlock1 Day Ten, Corona Pandemic, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala
भारत में कोरोना (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

भारत में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 2,66,598 हो गई है, जिनमें से 1,37,284 सक्रिय मामले हैं। देशभर में अब तक 1,29,314 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं और अब तक 7,471 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
लाइव अपडेट

02:50 AM, 10-Jun-2020

असम: 215 नए मामले

राज्य में मंगलवार को कोरोना के कुल 215 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। प्रदेश में कुल मामलों की संख्या 3,050 हो गई है। इनमें से 1,945 सक्रिय मामले हैं। -हिमंत बिस्बा सरमा, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री
02:44 AM, 10-Jun-2020

दिल्ली: खान मार्केट की दुकानें खुलीं

अनलॉक 1.0 के तहत लॉकडाउन में ढील मिलने पर खान मार्केट में दुकानें खुलने लगी हैं। हालांकि एक दुकानदार ने बताया कि अभी बहुत ही कम ग्राहक आ रहे हैं। इससे उबरने में 5 से 6 महीनों का वक्त लगेगा।
 

साकेत में लोगों के लिए खुला मॉल
साकेत इलाके में भी एक मॉल को लोगों के लिए खोल दिया गया है। यहां के एक दुकानदार ने कहा कि बहुत कम ग्राहक आ रहे हैं। कारोबार में बहुत नुकसान हुआ है। यहां तक कि किराया दे पाना भी मुश्किल हो रहा गया है।
01:19 AM, 10-Jun-2020

असम में 215 नए मामले, दिल्ली में 22 निजी अस्पतालों को अतिरिक्त तैयारी के निर्देश

दिल्ली में 22 निजी अस्पतालों को अतिरिक्त तैयारी रखने के निर्देश
दिल्ली सरकार ने कोरोना वायरस के प्रसार की आशंका के मद्देनजर 22 निजी अस्पतालों को ऐसे मरीजों के लिए बिस्तर आरक्षित रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

यहां पढ़ें 9 जून (मंगलवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus corona in india covid-19 in india 8th june new guidelines
