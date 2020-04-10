शहर चुनें

Coronavirus India Updates: देश में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 6412 हुई, अब तक 199 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 10 Apr 2020 08:57 AM IST
भारत में कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन का 17वां दिन - फोटो : ANI

देश में संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन का आज 17वां दिन है। लॉकडाउन के बीच कोरोना वायरस का कहर बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 12 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 547 नए मामले आए हैं और 30 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसी के साथ देश में कोरोना वायरस के मामलों की संख्या बढ़कर 6412 हो गई है। इसमें 5709 सक्रिय हैं, 504 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 199 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। पढ़िए भारत में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट...
08:49 AM, 10-Apr-2020

देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 6412 हुई

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 12 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 547 नए मामले आए हैं और 30 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसी के साथ देश में कोरोना वायरस के मामलों की संख्या बढ़कर 6412 हो गई है। इसमें 5709 सक्रिय हैं, 504 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 199 लोगों की मौत हो गई है।

 
08:38 AM, 10-Apr-2020

बिहार में दो नए मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 60 हुई

बिहार के सीवान जिले में एक ही परिवार के दो सदस्यों के कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आए हैं। ये दोनों ओमान से लौटे एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज के संपर्क में आने से संक्रमित हुए हैं। इसी के साथ राज्य में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की संख्या बढ़कर 60 हो गई है।
 
08:35 AM, 10-Apr-2020

गुजरात के वडोदरा में 21 नए मामले

गुजरात के वडोदरा में 21 और लोगों का कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया है, इनमें से 20 लोग नागरवाड़ा इलाके से हैं। वडोदरा में कोरोना वायरस के कुल मामलों की संख्या अब 39 हो गई है।
 
08:34 AM, 10-Apr-2020

मुंबई और पुणे के पांच जेल पूरी तरह बंद

महाराष्ट्र के गृह विभाग ने अगले आदेश तक मुंबई और पुणे में पांच जेलों को पूरी तरह लॉकडाउन करने के आदेश जारी किए, ये जेल हैं- मुंबई सेंट्रल जेल, ठाणे जेल, यरवदा जेल, बाइकुला जेल और कल्याण जेल।
 
08:31 AM, 10-Apr-2020

असम में कोरोना से पहली मौत

असम के मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा शर्मा ने बताया कि सिलचर मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में कोरोना वायरस से पहली मौत हुई है।
07:57 AM, 10-Apr-2020

मुंबई में गुड फ्राइडे पर चर्च बंद

महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना वायरस के प्रसार के मद्देनजर आज गुड फ्राइडे पर मुंबई के माहिम में सेंट माइकल चर्च को बंद रखा गया है। साथ ही चर्च में सामूहिक समारोहों को निलंबित कर दिया गया है।
 
07:55 AM, 10-Apr-2020

ड्रोन कैमरे से रखी जा रही नजर

 दिल्ली पुलिस ने कोरोना वायरस के कारण लॉकडाउन के बीच जामा मस्जिद इलाके में स्थिति पर नजर रखने के लिए ड्रोन कैमरों का उपयोग किया। 
 
07:37 AM, 10-Apr-2020

भारत में कोरोना: देश में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 6412 हुई, अब तक 199 की मौत

झारखंड में एक नया मामला, संक्रमितों की संख्या 14 हुई
झारखंड के स्वास्थ्य सचिव नितिन मदन कुलकर्णी ने बताया कि बोकारो में कोरोना पॉजिटिव का एक नया मामला सामने आया है। इसी के साथ राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 14 हो गई है।
 

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सड़क पर पड़े दो-दो हजार के नोटों को देख इधर-उधर भागने लगे लोग, पुलिस ने ईंट से ढके

10 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
India News

लॉकडाउन का तीसरा हफ्ता: दुनिया के 9 बड़े देशों में कोरोना की सबसे धीमी रफ्तार भारत में

10 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
World

कोरोना: लॉकडाउन और सामाजिक दूरी ही रोकेंगे वायरस, वुहान में रुके भारतीयों ने बताए अनुभव

10 अप्रैल 2020

Amitabh and Rajinikanth
Bollywood

फेक न्यूज शेयर कर लोगों में बेचैनी पैदा कर रहे हैं सेलिब्रिटीज, लिस्ट में अमिताभ और रजनीकांत का भी नाम

10 अप्रैल 2020

Ayesha Takia
Bollywood

सर्जरी ने बिगाड़ दिया था सलमान की हीरोइन का चेहरा, ससुर के एक बयान की वजह से उठानी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी

10 अप्रैल 2020

gun
World

महामारी से त्रस्त अमेरिकियों खरीद डालीं 19 लाख बंदूकें, इतिहास दूसरी बार किया ऐसा

10 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
World

अमेरिका का ध्यान चीनी यात्रियों को रोकने में लगा रहा और वायरस यूरोप से आ गया

10 अप्रैल 2020

भारतीय आविष्कार
Tech Diary

देश को महामारी से बचाने में भारतीय युवा शक्ति की ये खोजें बन सकती है 'ब्रह्मास्त्र'

10 अप्रैल 2020

चंद्रकांत पाटिल
India News

उद्धव ठाकरे को एमएलसी मनोनीत नहीं कर सकते राज्यपालः चंद्रकांत पाटिल

10 अप्रैल 2020

Vishwa Shanthi
Television

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मिली टीवी अभिनेत्री की लाश, दरवाजा तोड़कर घर में दाखिल हुई पुलिस

10 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना: दिल्ली में डॉक्टर्स और नर्सों संग दुर्व्यवहार करने वालों को केजरीवाल की चेतावनी

गुरुवार को दिल्ली सरकार ने कहा है कि अगर कोई भी डॉक्टरों के साथ भेदभाव करता पाया गया तो उसके खिलाफ कड़ी कानूनी कार्रवाई होगी।

9 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन में किसान 00:02:31

ICRA ने बताया लॉकडाउन में किसान अपनी फसलों को नुकसान से कैसे बचाएं

9 अप्रैल 2020

मुंबई 2:25

महाराष्ट्र के गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख ने दिल्ली पुलिस पर साधा निशाना

9 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना पॉजिटिव 1:42

पुलिसवालों के लिए लोगों ने बरसाए फूल, लॉकडाउन में नहीं रुकी जिंदगी की रफ्तार

9 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन 1:19

COVID19: ओडिशा सरकार ने 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन, केंद्र सरकार से की ये अपील

9 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम में कोरोना वायरस से पहली मौत, 28 हुई संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या

असम में कोरोना वायरस की वजह से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है। यह प्रदेश में मौत का पहला मामला है। राज्य मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने कहा कि असम में शुक्रवार को कुल पॉजिटिव मामलों की संख्या 28 हो गई है।

10 अप्रैल 2020

उदय कोटक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना: कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक के सीईओ उदय लेंगे सिर्फ एक रुपया सैलरी, पीएम केयर्स में देंगे 25 करोड़ 

10 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
India News

कोरोना: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद भी मुफ्त जांच से क्योंं कतरा रही हैं निजी लैब

10 अप्रैल 2020

प्रमुख सचिव अमिताभ गुप्ता (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना: वाधवान परिवार को यात्रा की इजाजत देने वाले प्रमुख सचिव के खिलाफ जांच शुरू

10 अप्रैल 2020

coronavirus
India News

देश के 400 जिले कोरोना वायरस से अछूते, अभी तक एक भी मामला नहीं आया सामने

9 अप्रैल 2020

coronavirus
India News

देश में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 5865 हुई, जानें किस राज्य में कितने मरीज

9 अप्रैल 2020

प्रधानमंत्री जन-धन योजना
India News

महिलाओं के जनधन खातों में डालेंगे 1000 रुपये, अफवाहों पर न दें ध्यान: सरकार

9 अप्रैल 2020

