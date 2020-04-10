Coronavirus India Updates: देश में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 6412 हुई, अब तक 199 की मौत

LiveCoronavirus India Updates: देश में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 6412 हुई, अब तक 199 की मौत
Increase of 547 new COVID19 cases 30 deaths in last 12 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 6412 (including 5709 active cases, 504 cured/discharged/migrated and 199 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/N9fLxsqy4a— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
Bihar: Two members of a family in Siwan have tested positive for #COVID19; they have contact history with a positive patient who had returned from Oman. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 60.— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
Gujarat: 21 more persons have tested positive for #COVID19 in Vadodara, of which 20 people are from Nagarvada area. Total number of positive #Coronavirus cases in Vadodara stands at 39 now.— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
Maharashtra Home Department has issued orders for a complete lockdown of 5 prisons in Mumbai & Pune region - Mumbai Central Prison, Thane Prison, Yerawada Prison, Byculla Prison & Kalyan Prison, till further orders. #COVID19— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
Mumbai: St. Michael's Church in Mahim remains closed on #GoodFriday today, as mass gatherings have been suspended at the Church in view of Coronavirus. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YoNJRnvyqb— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
#WATCH: Delhi Police using drone cameras to monitor the situation in Jama Masjid area, amid lockdown due to #COVID19. (Source: Delhi Police) (09.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/iBRoNQu52A— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
One more person has tested positive for #Coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14: State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
असम में कोरोना वायरस की वजह से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है। यह प्रदेश में मौत का पहला मामला है। राज्य मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने कहा कि असम में शुक्रवार को कुल पॉजिटिव मामलों की संख्या 28 हो गई है।
10 अप्रैल 2020