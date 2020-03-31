शहर चुनें

Coronavirus in India Live News Updates in Hindi News 31st March Seventh day of Lock down Maharashtra Kerala Karnataka Madhya Pradesh UP Bihar Rajasthan

Live

Coronavirus India Live: आज दो की गई जान, केरल में 68 साल के बुजुर्ग की मौत, इंदौर में महिला ने दम तोड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 31 Mar 2020 09:26 AM IST
Coronavirus in India Live News Updates in Hindi News 31st March Seventh day of Lock down Maharashtra Kerala Karnataka Madhya Pradesh UP Bihar Rajasthan
कोरोना वायरस इंडिया - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देश में कोरोना संक्रमण की चपेट में आने वालो की संख्या बढ़ती ही जा रही है। आज केरल में 68 साल के एक बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई और मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में एक महिला ने इस बीमारी से दम तोड़ दिया। अब तक संक्रमितों की संख्या 1251 हो गई है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के अनुसार बीते 24 घंटे में 227 नए मरीज आए। यह एक दिन में अब तक की सबसे बड़ी वृद्धि है। सबसे अधिक 202 मामले केरल में और इसके बाद 198 मामले महाराष्ट्र में दर्ज किए गए हैं। जबकि, महाराष्ट्र में दो समेत बीते 24 घंटे में सात और मरीजों ने दम तोड़ दिया। महाराष्ट्र में सबसे अधिक 8 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके साथ देशभर में मृतकों की संख्या 32 हो गई है। 102 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। दिल्ली में 25 नए मामलों के बाद 97 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं।  पढ़िए भारत में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट... 
लाइव अपडेट

09:24 AM, 31-Mar-2020

इंदौर में महिला ने तोड़ा दम, कोरोना से मृतकों की संख्या पांच हुई

मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से सोमवार को पांचवीं मौत हो गई। इंदौर की 49 वर्षीय महिला ने सोमवार रात अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। मृतकों में से तीन अकेले इंदौर शहर के निवासी थे जिनमें से दो की मौत पिछले 24 घंटे में हुई है। शासकीय महात्मा गांधी स्मृति चिकित्सा महाविद्यालय के एक अधिकारी ने मंगलवार को बताया कि चंदन नगर क्षेत्र में रहने वाली 49 वर्षीय महिला ने मनोरमा राजे टीबी (एमआरटीबी) चिकित्सालय में आखिरी सांस ली।
09:03 AM, 31-Mar-2020

बिहार में एक व्यक्ति को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

बिहार के सीतामढ़ी जिले में कोरोना वायरस के एक संदिग्ध के बारे में प्रशासन को जानकारी देने वाले युवक को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी। कोरोना हेल्प सेंटर को सूचना देने के कारण एक युवक की पीट- पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। युवक की हत्या करने वाले उससे इसलिए नाराज थे, क्योंकि उसने कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने की सूचना मेडिकल हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर दे दी थी। युवक ने सोमवार को महाराष्ट्र से लौटे दो लोगों के कोरोना वायरस के संदिग्ध मरीज होने की सूचना कोरोना हेल्प सेंटर को दी थी। 
 

 

08:57 AM, 31-Mar-2020

केरल में एक बुजुर्ग की मौत

आज सुबह एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव 68 वर्षीय व्यक्ति का निधन हो गया। इसी के साथ केरल में इस बीमारी से मृतकों की संख्या दो हो गई है। सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज, तिरुवनंतपुरम के चिकित्सा अधीक्षक ने बताया कि किडनी फेल होने की वजह से उनकी मौत हुई है।
 
08:42 AM, 31-Mar-2020

अंडमान और निकोबार में 33 संदिग्धों की हुई जांच, एक पॉजिटिव मिला

अंडमान एंड निकोबार, आरएमआरसी-आईसीएमआर डॉलीगंज में कोरोना वायरस की जांच के लिए बनाए गए लैबोरेट्री में  29 मार्च को 33 संदिग्ध मामलों की जांच की गई। इनमें से एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। अंडमान और निकोबार प्रशासन ने बताया कि अब तक 99 सैंपल की जांच की गई है, जिनमें 10 संक्रमित मामले सामने आए हैं।
 
08:27 AM, 31-Mar-2020

तमिलनाडु, कर्नाटक और जम्मू कश्मीर में एक-एक व्यक्ति की मौत की खबर

निजामुद्दीन स्थित मरकज से आए लोगों में तमिलनाडु, कर्नाटक और जम्मू कश्मीर से भी एक-एक व्यक्ति की मौत की खबर है।
08:27 AM, 31-Mar-2020

मरकज आए लोगों की तलाश शुरू

तेलंगाना और तमिलनाडु में निजामुद्दीन स्थित मरकज आए लोगों की तलाश शुरू कर दी गई है। तेलंगाना में 194 लोगों को क्वारंटीन किया गया, जबकि तमिलनाडु में कुछ लोगों की पहचान कर ली गई और इनका टेस्ट किया जा रहा है।
08:24 AM, 31-Mar-2020

तब्लीगी में शामिल होने वाले छह लोगों की मौत

तेलंगाना सरकार के मुताबिक दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन में तब्लीगी जमात में हिस्सा लेने वाले छह लोगों की कोरोना की वजह से मौत हो चुकी है। निजामुद्दीन में 13 से 15 मार्च तक मरकज में एक धार्मिक आयोजन किया गया था। जिसमें करीब 2000 लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया था।
07:51 AM, 31-Mar-2020

भारत में कोरोना: आज दो की मौत, केरल में 68 साल के बुजुर्ग की मौत, इंदौर में महिला ने दम तोड़ा

काबुल से लौटे 31 लोगों को आईटीबीपी क्वारंटीन सेंटर में रखा गया
काबुल में फंसे 31 भारतीयों को सोमवार को विशेष विमान से दिल्ली लाया गया। सभी को दिल्ली के छावला स्थित आईटीबीपी के क्वारंटीन केंद्र में भेज दिया गया। इनमें भारतीय राजनयिक भी हैं।


यहां पढ़ें 30 मार्च (सोमवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
