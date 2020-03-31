Coronavirus India Live: आज दो की गई जान, केरल में 68 साल के बुजुर्ग की मौत, इंदौर में महिला ने दम तोड़ा

LiveCoronavirus India Live: आज दो की गई जान, केरल में 68 साल के बुजुर्ग की मौत, इंदौर में महिला ने दम तोड़ा
बिहार के सीतामढ़ी जिले में कोरोना वायरस के एक संदिग्ध के बारे में प्रशासन को जानकारी देने वाले युवक को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी। कोरोना हेल्प सेंटर को सूचना देने के कारण एक युवक की पीट- पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। युवक की हत्या करने वाले उससे इसलिए नाराज थे, क्योंकि उसने कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने की सूचना मेडिकल हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर दे दी थी। युवक ने सोमवार को महाराष्ट्र से लौटे दो लोगों के कोरोना वायरस के संदिग्ध मरीज होने की सूचना कोरोना हेल्प सेंटर को दी थी।
Bihar: A man was beaten to death by 2 people, who had returned from Maharashtra, & their families y'day in Sitamarhi's Madhaul village. The deceased had informed Corona help center about their return which had allegedly angered families of the 2 people.7 people have been arrested— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020
A 68-year-old man who had been tested positive for #Coronavirus passed away early morning today. He suffered kidney failure: Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram #Kerala— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020
The designated laboratory for #COVID19 in Andaman & Nicobar,RMRC-ICMR,Dollygunj has tested 33 suspected cases on March 29, out of which only 1 was found positive. The total number of cases found positive is 10 out of 99 samples tested till date: Andaman & Nicobar administration pic.twitter.com/ttmcV82D3q— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020
