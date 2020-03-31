Coronavirus India Live: आज दो की गई जान, केरल में 68 साल के बुजुर्ग की मौत, इंदौर में महिला ने दम तोड़ा

09:03 AM, 31-Mar-2020

बिहार के सीतामढ़ी जिले में कोरोना वायरस के एक संदिग्ध के बारे में प्रशासन को जानकारी देने वाले युवक को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी। कोरोना हेल्प सेंटर को सूचना देने के कारण एक युवक की पीट- पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। युवक की हत्या करने वाले उससे इसलिए नाराज थे, क्योंकि उसने कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने की सूचना मेडिकल हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर दे दी थी। युवक ने सोमवार को महाराष्ट्र से लौटे दो लोगों के कोरोना वायरस के संदिग्ध मरीज होने की सूचना कोरोना हेल्प सेंटर को दी थी।



Bihar: A man was beaten to death by 2 people, who had returned from Maharashtra, & their families y'day in Sitamarhi's Madhaul village. The deceased had informed Corona help center about their return which had allegedly angered families of the 2 people.7 people have been arrested