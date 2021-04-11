बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Coronavirus Cases Today in India Live News Updates on 11th April 2021

Live

Corona Live : कोरोना की दूसरी लहर पहले से ज्यादा गंभीर, फिर अपने घरों को लौटने लगे प्रवासी मजदूर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर अजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Sun, 11 Apr 2021 07:27 AM IST
Coronavirus Cases Today in India Live News Updates on 11th April 2021 covid19 Positive cases rises in 10 States continue
प्रवासी मजदूर लौटने लगे अपने घर - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर बेकाबू हो गई है। महाराष्ट्र, मध्यप्रदेश और दिल्ली समेत 10 राज्यों में स्थिति ज्यादा गंभीर है। कई राज्यों ने अपने यहां रात्रि कर्फ्यू समेत अन्य तरह की तमाम पाबंदियां लगा दीं हैं। बावजूद देश में कोरोना संक्रमित नए मरीजों का आंकड़ा हर दिन नए रिकॉर्ड बना रहा है। देश में शनिवार को 1.45 लाख नए मरीज मिले। वहीं कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए एक बार फिर प्रवासी मजदूरों ने अपने घरों का रुख करना शुरू कर दिया है।
लाइव अपडेट

07:22 AM, 11-Apr-2021

कोविड-19 के दिशा-निर्देशों की उड़ाई जा रही धज्जियां

चेन्नई के कासिमेदु मछली बाजार में रविवार सुबह लोग कोविड-19 से संबंधित दिशा-निर्देशों की धज्जियां उड़ाते दिखे।

07:05 AM, 11-Apr-2021

Corona Live : कोरोना की दूसरी लहर पहले से ज्यादा गंभीर, फिर अपने घरों को लौटने लगे प्रवासी मजदूर

देश में हर दिन कोरोना वायरस पहले से और अधिक गंभीर होता जा रहा है। पिछले पांच दिन में ही इस वायरस ने छह लाख से ज्यादा भारतीयों को अपनी चपेट में लिया है। वहीं शनिवार को एक दिन में सबसे अधिक 1.45 लाख मामले सामने आए हैं। दुनिया के बाकी देशों की तुलना में यह दोनों ही आंकड़े सबसे ज्यादा हैं। 

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए एक बार फिर प्रवासी मजदूरों ने अपने घरों का रुख करना शुरू कर दिया है। गुजरात में कोविड -19 के बढ़ते मामलों के कारण, प्रवासी श्रमिक सूरत से अपने मूल स्थानों पर लौटने लगे हैं। एक प्रवासी मजदूर ने बताया कि 'लोग घर जा रहे हैं क्योंकि उन्हें डर है कि लॉकडाउन एक बार फिर से लगाया जा सकता है और वे पिछले साल लॉकडाउन के दौरान हुए दर्द से बचना चाहते हैं।'
 
india news national coronavirus update india coronavirus cases coronavirus covid 19 covid 19 india
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

