महाराष्ट्र और केरल में हैं कोरोना के 70 प्रतिशत मामले, पिछले 24 घंटे में मिले 11666 नए मरीज

India reports 11,666 new #COVID19 cases, 14,301 discharges and 123 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,07,01,193

Active cases: 1,73,740

Total discharges: 1,03,73,606

Death toll: 1,53,847



Total vaccinated: 23,55,979 pic.twitter.com/t4MICy4ito